ACROSS

1. ____ ghanoush

5. Church chorus

10. Floor model ‘

14. Pub orders

15. Free-for-all

16. “Woe is me!”

17. Valentine’s Day flower

18. Diarist Nin

19. Flag maker Betsy

20. A UCR alumnus and former NFL player known for his 45-yard diving touchdown reception in Super Bowl XII

23. Hither and ___

24. Specialized

28. St. Louis Browns Hall-of-Famer

32. Tall chair

35. Bland

36. Pile

37. Tack on

38. UCR alum and mystery author known for her 22-book-long series

42. Communication for the deaf: Abbr.

43. Chow

44. Zaps

45. Hideaways

48. “______ Thou Now O Soul” (Whitman poem)

49. Capital of South Korea

50. Singer Grande, to fans

51. “The most popular poet in America,” he was a UCR alumnus and Poet Laureate from 2001 to 2003.

59. Paleontologist’s discovery

62. Garlicky sauce

63. Smoothie berry

64. Long, long time

65. Valuable violin

66. Bradley ____, two-time N.B.A. All-Star

67. Hosp. scans

68. Appears to be

69. Dispatched

DOWN

1. Cutting remark

2. Baseball family name

3. Second to none

4. “Wait _ ___!”

5. Key with three sharps

6. Runners occupying bases

7. Valley where David fought Goliath

8. German refusal

9. Congress meeting abbrev.

10. “Shoot!”

11. How chess players are rated

12. More, in Spanish

13. CIA forerunner

21. “Laughing” scavenger

22. Add-___ (extras)

25. Rough

26. Obergefell v. ______, milestone case for marriage equality

27. Firstborn

28. “Toxic” singer Britney

29. “Maybe”

30. Reach by ship

31. Claiborne of fashion

32. Mookie of the Dodgers

33. Oohs and ____

34. D&D, for one

36. Warmth

39. Arthur of “The Golden Girls”

40. Online commerce

41. Rowing tool

46. Painter Peter Paul

47. Inventor Whitney

48. Star Wars robots

50. Happy as _ ____

52. Scottish girl

53. Lo-cal

54. Time long past

55. Experiment sites

56. Slurpee alternative

57. Indian flatbread

58. Bank deposit

59. “Pow!”

60. Anthem contraction

61. “There’s __ _ in team”

SOLUTION: