ACROSS
1. ____ ghanoush
5. Church chorus
10. Floor model ‘
14. Pub orders
15. Free-for-all
16. “Woe is me!”
17. Valentine’s Day flower
18. Diarist Nin
19. Flag maker Betsy
20. A UCR alumnus and former NFL player known for his 45-yard diving touchdown reception in Super Bowl XII
23. Hither and ___
24. Specialized
28. St. Louis Browns Hall-of-Famer
32. Tall chair
35. Bland
36. Pile
37. Tack on
38. UCR alum and mystery author known for her 22-book-long series
42. Communication for the deaf: Abbr.
43. Chow
44. Zaps
45. Hideaways
48. “______ Thou Now O Soul” (Whitman poem)
49. Capital of South Korea
50. Singer Grande, to fans
51. “The most popular poet in America,” he was a UCR alumnus and Poet Laureate from 2001 to 2003.
59. Paleontologist’s discovery
62. Garlicky sauce
63. Smoothie berry
64. Long, long time
65. Valuable violin
66. Bradley ____, two-time N.B.A. All-Star
67. Hosp. scans
68. Appears to be
69. Dispatched
DOWN
1. Cutting remark
2. Baseball family name
3. Second to none
4. “Wait _ ___!”
5. Key with three sharps
6. Runners occupying bases
7. Valley where David fought Goliath
8. German refusal
9. Congress meeting abbrev.
10. “Shoot!”
11. How chess players are rated
12. More, in Spanish
13. CIA forerunner
21. “Laughing” scavenger
22. Add-___ (extras)
25. Rough
26. Obergefell v. ______, milestone case for marriage equality
27. Firstborn
28. “Toxic” singer Britney
29. “Maybe”
30. Reach by ship
31. Claiborne of fashion
32. Mookie of the Dodgers
33. Oohs and ____
34. D&D, for one
36. Warmth
39. Arthur of “The Golden Girls”
40. Online commerce
41. Rowing tool
46. Painter Peter Paul
47. Inventor Whitney
48. Star Wars robots
50. Happy as _ ____
52. Scottish girl
53. Lo-cal
54. Time long past
55. Experiment sites
56. Slurpee alternative
57. Indian flatbread
58. Bank deposit
59. “Pow!”
60. Anthem contraction
61. “There’s __ _ in team”
SOLUTION: