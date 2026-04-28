On April 22, 2026, the Earth Day Festival was hosted at Pierce Lawn to promote and celebrate sustainability. The festival was an opportunity for organizations from on and off-campus to highlight their efforts in maintaining a habitable planet through various programs while educating students about ecological practices.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Green Campus Action Plan (GCAP) and the Office of Sustainability. GCAP is the sustainability branch of the Associated Students of the University of California, Riverside (ASUCR), hosting events and programming such as campus and beach cleanup, raising funds for solar-powered tables throughout the campus and providing scholarships for student-led sustainability projects. The Office of Sustainability’s goal is to put in place eco-friendly policies through initiatives such as developing Climate Action & Adaptation Plan or hosting events.

The festival was intended to be modeled after farmers markets. Tables were set up by representatives from various clubs on campus, nonprofit organizations, local businesses and regional services from the County of Riverside, collectively creating a space to promote and discuss sustainability. Huge emphasis was placed on the idea of eco-friendly methods and sustainable practices to reduce reliance on products from corporations.

Tables seen throughout the festival included those from the Riverside Transit Authority, the Riverside Fire Department, Riverside Public Utilities and the Riverside Office of Sustainability. Organizations typically not associated with the University of California, Riverside (UCR), one of them being the University of Redlands, were also present at the festival in which they promoted certain programs and eco-based facilities such as the sustainable University of Redlands farm.

Another service in attendance was the Riverside Corona Conservation District, a local government agency dedicated to the preservation of natural resources including soil, water and air. The Riverside Corona Conservation District additionally focuses on restoring wildlife habitats as well as soil testing.

Stands representative of organizations within UCR include the Department of Society, Environment & Health Equity (SEHE). The department offers courses ranging from environmental justice to health disparity and is focused on regional issues happening around the Inland Empire.

Angel Teo, a fourth year environmental studies major and ambassador for the SEHE, explains the department’s mission, “We’re promoting awareness of what inequalities and disparities exist within our communities, and also what kinds of collective action that can be taken to combat these issues. A lot of our classes and programs within the department directly prepare students for doing that kind of work in the field.”

UCR based clubs centered on sustainability and support such as Hungry 4 Biscuits, R’Cycle Co-op and the Environmental Science Club were also in attendance at the festival, not to mention the presence of a stand representing UCR’s beloved R’Garden.

Booths providing different amenities could be seen farther down Pierce Lawn. From Rooted in Love selling succulents and houseplants and Palo Altos Honey selling raw local honey, the festival captured the essence of the traditional farmer’s market.

Many of the shops that concentrated on clothing were also an imperative part of the festival, either being given by the GCAP or sold by some of the businesses present. One business, Shop Lady Stardust, sold vintage apparel created from secondhand materials. Another shop, Crochet Classicz, was a family owned business specializing in selling crocheted items, including hats for pets. Food provided at the festival included Pupusas from Pupusas La Familias as well as Packed, which sold açaí bowls and sugarcane juice.

Blue tents signified Do-It-Yourself (DIY) stations, with activities such as button decorating and bouquet making. The tents also housed festivities such as a mini-game in which one has to scoop up trash from a glass box meant to simulate an ocean as well as “smoothie bikes” in which one can power up a blender by pedaling on a bike in order to make smoothies.

Angelique Lawrence, one of the event organizers and California Climate Action Corp Zero Waste Fellow for the Office of Sustainability, explains the aim of the Earth Day Festival, “[the event] basically shows them resources and how to do more in their daily lives, and also support some people while you’re doing it as well.”

Anahita Hooshyari Far, another event organizer, as well as Vice President of Sustainability and Director of GCAP, gave another comment regarding the purpose of the event, “we really want to bring this opportunity to students so they know that they have many avenues to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The Earth Day Festival boldly displayed the willingness of students, as well as organizations all across Riverside, when it comes to maintaining a habitable and beautiful planet.