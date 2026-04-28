The NBA playoffs are here and the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) are the favorites to win the championship.

To say OKC’s roster is packed with talent is an understatement. It all starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA), who is becoming one of the greatest scorers the league has seen. He was named MVP last season and he is favored to win it again this season. SGA was also just awarded the title of Clutch Player of the Year after averaging 31.1 points and 6.6 assists during the regular NBA season.

Center Chet Holmgren is another big part of the team. He averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during the regular season. Holmgren’s aggressive defense and ability to control the paint have been able to perfectly match and balance the team’s offensive abilities. Also the addition of Jared McCain to the team in February following a trade, has added yet another elite young player to this already stacked roster.

The Thunder’s playmaking and defense on the court sets them apart from other teams. Despite losing All-Star Jalen Williams in game two versus the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder have enough depth and scoring from their bench to make up for his lost production. Players such as Lu Dort, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are reliable role players that can impact winning on a contending team.

OKC’s championship run last year was the first the city has ever seen, and the determination they have on the court is showing they are more than prepared to do it again. The Thunder are on track to sweep the Suns and advance to the next round as they currently hold a 3-0 series lead.

Game four of round one will take place on April 27, where the OKC will have no problem defeating the Suns again and advancing.

If the Oklahoma City Thunder win the championship this year, they will be the first team to be back-to-back champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. They have the skill and drive to do it, and they can develop into the next great dynasty of the league.

Author’s note: This article was written on Saturday April 25, 2026, following Game 3 between the Thunder and Suns.