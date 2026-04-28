K-Pop has many icons that may come to one’s mind, but Taemin is among those who arguably make the very top of the list. Debuting in the boy group SHINee in 2008, as a soloist in 2014 and in the supergroup SuperM in 2019, Taemin has had over 18 years of renowned experience in the music industry at the age of 32.

His talent only continues to shine, and he made that clear at Coachella after coming back from a successful first world tour in 2025. Performing with a setlist composed of iconic and unreleased tracks, Taemin’s performance inspired discussions and acknowledgements of the importance of art and consistent talent in an industry as commercial and fast-paced as K-Pop.

The performer’s set started in the evening, opening with his energetic track titled “Sexy in the Air.” It was bold with a fun sound to it that warmed the crowd up to his more sultry and intense songs. The song also introduced the audience to his smooth dance moves that kept groove while also hitting every beat, which are thanks to his background in popping, contemporary and funk styles of dance.

He then transitioned to “Want,” a space-disco track about desire. The choreography had a paradoxical smoothness that stands out, while also seeming effortless. In reality, the control needed for the dance takes effort — yet Taemin keeps the illusion of coolness to preserve the sultry vibes of the song.

After a brief intermission, Taemin announced that “Move” would be the next track. It’s still his most popular song to date for its calm nature and unique dance. The choreography is often remarked as something hard for most to execute, with moves that would feel awkward to do but Taemin pulls off a certain subtlety and elegance needed for the movements to work with the song’s theme.

A somber unreleased track, “Frankenstein,” was sung and played by Taemin on the piano, before transitioning into the piano intro for “Advice,” another popular track with the most energy-intensive choreography out of all his songs. He seamlessly transitioned into a portion of “Idea,” finishing off the performance segment with more captivating choreography.

After a band interlude, Taemin came out with a new, bright outfit and sentimental unreleased songs to go along with it. “Let Me Be The One” carries a vibrant funk influence that’s reminiscent of Bruno Mars in terms of its music and dance. “1004” is a ballad-style track that closed off the set on an emotional note and highlighted Taemin’s ability to put sentimentality into his vocals.

The second weekend proceeded successfully with the same setlist, but with a new outfit that, in Taemin’s words, “showed more skin,” with crystal strings running across a cropped top. Fans remarked that his vocals seemed to sound clearer due to improved vocal processing compared to weekend one. Overall, the performances received very positive feedback throughout various audiences, and his unreleased music has fans anticipating his next album.

The crowd itself was filled with fans of Shinee and his solo work, with many fan chants being heard on both weekends. Online, non-fans praised his performance skills and were able to appreciate his live vocals and dance talent regardless of if his songs were their thing or not. Some non-fans were spurred to check out his music as well.

His discography and performances have many unique motifs related to religion and works of literature, such as “Damian” by Herman Hesse. The in-between messaging of lyrics and the unique influences adding to his choreography gives a viewer something to question rather than to simply consume. Taemin’s strength and stand-out factor in the K-Pop industry comes from his experience in it, but also his willingness to go outside its lines. After all, “Move” was considered quite different as a release for its time.

Where the industry demands flashiness, the choreography is subtle, and where there is a market for clear boundaries of gender marketed to fans, the song delves into a shadowy place in between a sort of androgynous identity.

Of course, being in an intense industry for so long can take a toll on many performers. Taemin himself has spoken briefly about his own struggles navigating hate and other challenges from youth, and appreciated Justin Bieber’s set at Coachella while reflecting similarities to himself being in the spotlight from a young age. Still, the soloist has continued to deliver on quality and consistent talent that stays true to his style and performance vision, showing that artistic longevity is possible in the K-Pop industry.