In a group setting, which type of person are you?

a. Listener

b. Talkative

c. Jokester

d. Nonchalant

2. What is your favorite weekend activity?

a. Go out to a party

b. Go to coffee shop

c. Play video games

d. Read a book

3. If you have an assignment due when do you tend to work on it?

a. As soon as possible

b. Start when you feel like it

c. Right before its due

d. Two days before the due date

If you got “A” the most, you most resemble Mike Sherm. You are a bit more serious andtend to overanalyze situations, leading to you coming off as intense instead of relaxed. In a group assignment, you tend to be the leader. You are on top of things and cannot really “chill,” as you like to make sure things are done correctly and often your way.

If you got “B” the most, you most resemble Malcom Todd. You are laid back and things do not bother you easily, and you go with the flow of things. During stressful situations you are the one to stay calm. You come off as approachable and people know they could ask you things and not feel judged. Some people may say you are carefree but you are just living life.

If you got “C” the most, you most resemble Bryant Barnes. You have a very energetic personality. You are able to share your emotions and can easily adapt to environmental shifts and mood changes. You are very lively and you believe in living life to the fullest. You sometimes act without overthinking, which can seem a bit impulsive.

If you got “D” the most, you most resemble RL Grime. You tend to be more quiet, keeping your thoughts and emotions to yourself. As a mysterious person, people are often curious about you. You do not draw attention to yourself nor do you like to. In a group setting you do not show strong reactions, often preferring to stay composed and observe.