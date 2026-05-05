The University of California, Riverside (UCR) has many scenic options to offer on campus for students and the general public. One in particular is blooming with fun and beautiful trails. The UCR Botanical Garden offers a multitude of museum-like nature exhibits varying from 3,500 plant species to a myriad of wildlife such as their turtle pond. The Botanical Gardens also explores various geographic plant species with their main focus being dry, arid and overall Mediterranean climate plants. Events held here happen every so often, with their most recent one being their Earth Day Pipevine Swallowtail butterfly release.

The overall topography of the gardens enhances the experience as the trail you follow is easy and has a beautiful elevated scenic view. Not only is this a relaxing trip, it also has various educational opportunities with their guided tours, seasonal plant exhibits, rose pruning demonstrations, bird walks and twilight tours. These incredible adventures are worth the visit and are completely free of charge for entry, but donations are much appreciated to help support the continuation of these lovely endeavors for everyone in the Riverside community.