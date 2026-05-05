Prep Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 10-12

Ingredients:

6-7 cups strawberries, quartered

½ cup sugar

2 ¾ cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup cold buttermilk

Whipped cream



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Mix together strawberries and ¼ cup sugar. Let sit until serving.

Whisk together the flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Using hands or a pastry cutter, add in the butter and combine until crumbly.

Stir in buttermilk until combined.

On a floured surface, roll out the dough into a ¾ inch thick rectangle and fold both sides to the center. Rotate the dough 90 degrees and repeat folding and rotating 3 more times.

With the dough flattened to ¾ inches thick, cut out 3-inch circles. Place onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown on top. Cool for 10 minutes.

To serve, slice the biscuits in half and layer together strawberries and whipped cream.