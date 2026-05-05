Prep Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 10-12

 

Ingredients: 
  • 6-7 cups strawberries, quartered
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 ¾ cups flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1 cup cold buttermilk
  • Whipped cream
Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F. 

Mix together strawberries and ¼ cup sugar. Let sit until serving. 

Whisk together the flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. 

Using hands or a pastry cutter, add in the butter and combine until crumbly.

Stir in buttermilk until combined. 

On a floured surface, roll out the dough into a ¾ inch thick rectangle and fold both sides to the center. Rotate the dough 90 degrees and repeat folding and rotating 3 more times. 

With the dough flattened to ¾ inches thick, cut out 3-inch circles. Place onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. 

Bake for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown on top. Cool for 10 minutes.

To serve, slice the biscuits in half and layer together strawberries and whipped cream.

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