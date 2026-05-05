Prep Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 10-12
Ingredients:
- 6-7 cups strawberries, quartered
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 ¾ cups flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup cold butter, cubed
- 1 cup cold buttermilk
- Whipped cream
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Mix together strawberries and ¼ cup sugar. Let sit until serving.
Whisk together the flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Using hands or a pastry cutter, add in the butter and combine until crumbly.
Stir in buttermilk until combined.
On a floured surface, roll out the dough into a ¾ inch thick rectangle and fold both sides to the center. Rotate the dough 90 degrees and repeat folding and rotating 3 more times.
With the dough flattened to ¾ inches thick, cut out 3-inch circles. Place onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Bake for 18-22 minutes or until golden brown on top. Cool for 10 minutes.
To serve, slice the biscuits in half and layer together strawberries and whipped cream.