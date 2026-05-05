As someone from an academically competitive high school, I admit I wasn’t sure how I felt about attending the University of California, Riverside (UCR). Many students can relate to those long, anxious months of waiting for college decisions and the constant questions about where they did or didn’t get in. Even now, it gives me flashbacks.

UCR was among the first schools I heard from during my senior year, but I initially didn’t consider it much. I had applied to many schools and UCR was just one of the options. However, after receiving all of the decisions — public, private and out-of-state — I realized I preferred to attend a UC campus. I was drawn to the research opportunities and internships available through the UC system and I was also influenced by the positive experiences my family members had shared about their time at UC schools.

So, I chose UCR despite knowing little about it. I had never visited the campus, didn’t know any alumni and had never been to the Inland Empire before. I came to UCR with very little knowledge of the university and the area.

Honestly, the transition from high school to college wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. I grew up in the Bay Area, where urban life and nearby cities and activities were always accessible. When I first arrived in Riverside, it felt isolating. The campus was quiet on weekends due to a large commuter population and exploring the city was difficult without a car. I was also stuck taking lower-division courses that didn’t particularly excite me, which made the beginning quite challenging.

But that’s exactly why it was important for me to get involved on campus and find something I enjoyed here. I can still recall my first time stepping into The Highlander office. It was the first Writers Meeting of fall quarter and I was interested in writing an article. I had no journalism experience because my high school didn’t have a student newspaper. My writing background was limited to Advanced Placement (AP) Literature and high school English classes. But when I met the Opinions editors, something clicked for me.

Working at The Highlander has helped me develop my voice and deepen my understanding of the student body, campus communities and the region as a whole. I also found a community among the other editors and staff on campus. Without the student newspaper, I probably wouldn’t have developed the same appreciation for this school as I do now.

Many of my experiences at UCR started the same way — opportunities leading to new ones. I joined the University Honors program after hearing about it from others and seeking research experience. Through Honors, I connected with a faculty mentor who introduced me to his Sacramento summer fellowship, which I participated in last year. I also found out about the University of California, Washington Program (UCDC) online. Since I had never been to the East Coast or Washington, D.C., I saw this as the perfect chance to intern in the capital and experience a new part of the country. It turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life and it was made possible by UCR.

This is perhaps what most people overlook or underappreciate about UCR. There are so many opportunities for research, leadership, jobs and internships. At UCR, you don’t have to push people out of your way to get where you want to go, unlike some other schools. That’s not because it isn’t competitive; it’s just because it’s not part of our campus culture. For example, I don’t know if I would have the opportunity to work for the newspaper if I were somewhere else.

Staff, faculty and students truly want to see you succeed. In a world that feels more competitive and ruthless, it’s uplifting to find people who support your ambitions and want to help you reach them. I’m not sure I fully experienced this until I came to UCR.

This isn’t to say that UCR is perfect and cannot be improved. If there were ever a serious discussion about how to make Riverside a more walkable and vibrant college town, I would gladly volunteer to lead the meeting. But all in all, I believe I made the right decision to come to UCR.

Now, as I am preparing to graduate, it feels right. One of the best feelings as a soon-to-be graduate is knowing you pursued everything that interested you and that you have no regrets. I’m ready for the next chapter and I’m grateful for everything UCR has given me.

I’m proud to call myself a Highlander.