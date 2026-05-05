Having the voice and passion for rapping to the likes of Black Thought, over soulful beats packed with inspiration from J Dilla, the legendary underground group Blu & Exile reunite. On April 20, 2026, they came together for another group project called, “Time Heals Everything.” Both longtime veterans of their respective crafts, from rapping to beat making, their formula comes correct once more, creating yet another jazz-rap album that’s been carrying the ears of fans since the days of their debut classic, “Below the Heavens.”

With hip-hop coursing through his veins since a youth, Blu, one half of the duo, is a Los Angeles based rapper who’s been active since the early 2000s. However, while he had the skills to sell out shows at 19 and headline for different local LA venues, his urge to get signed to a record label came with it’s own struggles. After trying to work with Suge Knight under Death Row Records, he decided not to wait for his breakout moment through a label to reach stardom. Blu went independent, releasing his works early one to catch buzz from the hip-hop landscape at the time, leading to him meeting the other half of the duo, the producer Exile.

Influenced by the likes of Madlib and J Dilla, the other half of the duo, Exile is a Los Angeles producer and DJ, who’s been active since the mid-90s. It was then through his collaboration with Aloe Blacc that the now-singer was able to introduce Blu to his producer and the rest was history.

Leaks could be the end of a good project, with many artists in the modern landscape of hip-hop scrapping whole albums entirely. Before “Below the Heavens” could be released, Blu had three completed projects leaked. However, rather than destroying their careers before it could take off, the buzz that came from the amazing tracks leaked gave them notoriety.

Despite the hassles of Record Label woes, Blu continued on even after the label that ended up releasing “Below the Heavens” went bankrupt. He continued on independently, releasing albums with different artists as well as collaborating with Exile.

Many would’ve faltered with the amount of mishaps Blu & Exile faced early on, but the two continued not just for fame and riches, but because they were passionate about hip-hop. It was an art that never let them down, but rather the people within it that fell through on the duo’s backs. Thus, their future releases exude something that can’t be taught in artists today, rather what they carry through the disappointments, to maintain their grasp on the culture that raised them.

“Time Heals Everything” is a testament to how far the duo has gone despite the pain in the rain they’ve faced together at times. Their style is unique as a result, dubbed as alternative hip-hop because their underground persona involves expressing themselves on a deeper level than what mainstream rappers portray.



The first single released for the album, “Crumbs,” is a socially conscious piece talking about the failures of authoritative systems to combat poverty and punishing victims of underserved communities. Featuring Rome Streetz and ICECOLDBISHOP, they use their underground creative freedom to express their frustrations, and preach black empowerment. The chorus, “They want you livin’ in slums/ they tryna treat you like bums … ’member how crazy it was, back then, you used to get hung for stealing’” shows how they connect history to modern problems today.

Exile’s production masterclass is shown in the track, “The Bag” with crazy beat switches. Featuring Blu, its verses are about the influence money has over our lives. “Hard Times” has Blu and Exile spitting one of his rare verses about their experiences living through poverty at early ages.

The track “I Don’t Rhyme” is an anthem for underground lyricists who perform for nothing more than the art itself they love. “Rap is somethin’ you peep when you curious. Hip-hop is somethin’ I speak from my experience.” The track “Lazy Afternoon,” is an positive song to uplift people’s spirits over Exile’s mellow beats. Black Thought makes his appearance on “T.S.O.D.” where he trades bars with Blu over a menacing beat. “Time Heals Everything” is a beautiful ending to a song about revival through hardships..

Verdict: Another classic from Blu & Exile that showcases their expertise and passion in music. This is pure genuine hip-hop in its finest form, from veterans who never gave it up, and use it to contribute all they can to the culture that taught them everything they know and love.