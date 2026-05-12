On May 6, Riverside hosted its third of four informational meetings on the proposed tax increase “Measure Z” at the Orange Terrace Community Center. The meeting was a part of their campaign to inform residents about the upcoming ballot measure, which was recently approved to appear on the June 2 ballot.

Attendees were able to directly ask city officials questions regarding the distribution of the collected funds and raised concerns surrounding the city’s previous fiscal practices.

Measure Z was originally passed in 2016 with a 59.64% vote and implemented a one-cent general tax, intending to support underfunded city programs and services following mass city-wide department cuts. From this, the city was estimated to accumulate $48 million annually and ultimately raised $560 million in 10 years.

Although the original tax was approved to continue until 2036, the City Manager’s Office proposed the new measure at the March 3 city council meeting. Attempting to respond to increasing necessity for funding for the Riverside Fire Department (RFD) and a continued demand for a safety net.

At the informational meeting, City Manager Mike Futrell explained that this new ballot measure would both renew and increase the one-cent sales tax to 1.25 cents. The renovated tax is estimated to generate $21 million annually, raising the sales tax from 8.75% to 9%. Along with the increase, the original 2036 sunset date would be nullified. The new measure would continue until voters called for its removal.

Previously, around 70% of its funding was used to fund public safety measures before being utilized for other projects such as public works and recreation.

Attendees raised concerns that the funding has been improperly allocated, leading to a lack of tangible results. Multiple residents expressed that they felt they were being financially “held hostage” by the city.

Long-time ward four resident Kimberly Roll told The Highlander, “We have a spending problem here in Riverside … I don’t feel they have the city’s best interest at heart. I don’t feel they are representing their people.”

In response, Futell expressed that previous Measure Z fund spending had been determined by city staff and reviewed by the Budget Engagement Commission (BEC), a group of City Council appointed Riverside Residents who maintain transparency and represent residents by making recommendations and oversee its spending.

Council members are not required to follow BEC recommendations or the projected expenditures that were presented by city staff, as Measure Z is a general tax, permitting them to allocate the funding however they deem necessary without approval.

Those exemptions from the tax do currently and would continue include groceries, prescription drugs, medical devices, farm equipment or personal services such as salon services or car washes.

The city will be hosting a final public meeting on May 21 at the Janet Goeske Senior Center at 6 p.m.