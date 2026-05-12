Aries (March 21–April 19): Knight of Swords

You will save the day! But be careful of your big hero complex hero complex, too much of your kindness can be unhelpful.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): The Tower Reversed

You are the Tower hero. But it’s probably not the best time to be a savior. Take your time in solving all the problems of the world after a nap, you’re going to need it.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Death Reversed

You were once a villain, but now you’re the hero of nostalgia. Don’t let your villainous actions from the past haunt you, you’re doing great. Your mistakes are all behind you now. Live in the present.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Six of Pentacles

You’re the villain of money. The check is coming your way! You really don’t want to share but let’s hope your heart softens.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): The Emperor Revered

You’re the hero we all need. As the hero Emperor the hero Emperor, there is no one that can take you down. But amidst all the wins and praises, you are your own villain.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Queen of Pentacles

You’re the hero of discipline. Not all tasks are simple to handle. You’re going to need your sidekick quickly! Find that friend to tackle your tasks with, it will make things more manageable.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Five of Cups Reversed

You’re the villain’s sidekick who was left behind. Maybe you left a harmful situation. Focus on your future and let your time of hardship be filled with joy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Five of Pentacles

You’re the villain of selfishness, your acts have caught up to you. Maybe that prank that you played on someone on April Fools’ wasn’t the best idea. Being too evil also has its consequences.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Page of Wands Reversed

Villain of time, you will flake on someone at the last minute. You planned something? Keep it in your calendar. Not everything will be remembered in your notes app.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): The Devil Reversed

You won’t be a hero but you will be saved. Don’t focus on your worries, and remember you are not alone. Your hero will come, be patient.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Three of Swords

Villain of hearts. The villain arc is on its way. Maybe your heart break will be too strong and you will do something reckless. Let your emotions pass, and try to avoid getting in trouble.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): Death Reversed

The hero era didn’t work. You are the villain of revenge, but don’t let your actions be too harsh. Take a yoga class or a small vacation.