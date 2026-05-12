When studying what tends to distract you?

a. Wanting everything to come out perfect

b. Phone notifications

c. Everything

2. How do you organize your notes?

a. Color coded and neatly organized

b. Not perfect but can find anything you need

c. Did not know you had to take notes

3. What is your reaction when there is a surprise quiz in class?

a. “I’m ready!!”

b. “I should be okay.”

c. “It is what it is, I’ve accepted my fate.””

If you got “A” the most, you most resemble an Overachiever. You are the type of student who has everything planned out. Your notes are neat, reminders are organized and your calendar is always up to date. While everyone panics at a deadline you stay calm. You started early and are on top of your work. When it comes to group projects you are usually the leader and make sure everything is done correctly and with a timely matter. You sometimes stress because you want to make sure everything is done perfectly and to the best of your ability. Although you might stress in the end, your hard work always pays off.

If you got “B” the most, you most resemble Balanced. You have a good balance with your school and personal life. You know when you should start studying but you also know when and how to relax. You don’t overthink assignments too much. You stay calm under pressure and can adapt pretty easily to situations. People enjoy working with you since you’re easy to get along with and know how to work well with others. You make sure things stay moving. Sometimes you might procrastinate but overall you know how to manage your school responsibilities well and do not let it completely take over your personal life.

If you got “C” the most, you most resemble Last minute legend. You work best under pressure, or that’s what you make yourself believe … When people ask you if you’ve started an assignment you usually say no. You’re known for starting assignments last minute and somehow always finishing them right before the deadline. Your studying tactics are a bit chaotic but you are a very funny and creative person. In group assignments you bring energy and ideas to the group. But sometimes you can make your classmates stressed when you say “I’ll do it later.” A challenge you face is staying focused and avoiding distractions, but once you are able to lock in, you get your work done quickly.