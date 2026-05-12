Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 cans of tuna

1 cup of corn

1/3 cup of finely chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of chopped cucumber

1/3 cup of chopped red onion

1/2 cup of tomato

1 avocado

1 finely chopped serrano pepper (optional)

Instructions:

Grab a large bowl and add the tuna, drain the water from the corn if it is canned and add the corn, tomato, cucumber, onion and cilantro. Add the serrano pepper if you would like it spicy.

Mix well and add the mayonnaise. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, slice it vertically into many parts and add it as a garnish.