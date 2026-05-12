On Friday, May 8, the University of California, Riverside (UCR) baseball team faced the UC Irvine (UCI) Anteaters for the final home series of the season. With the end of the season quickly approaching, UCR’s playoff hopes were fading and they desperately needed a win to keep their season alive.

The Anteaters set the tone for the game early on in the top of the first inning. With an early single from Daniel Polasek, and a double from Lucas Schermer to bring in the first run of the game. A wild pitch from UCR’s Joshua Torres brought Schermer home and gave Irvine an early 2-0 advantage to close out the inning.

The Highlanders attempted to respond in the bottom half of the inning, but struggled to generate momentum offensively against the Anteater’s pitching staff. The UCI defense was able to remain composed early on, forcing quick outs and preventing UCR from capitalizing on their opportunities at the plate.

UCI continued to build momentum in the following innings. The Anteaters consistently found ways to get runners on base, applying pressure through consistent at-bats and successful baserunning. Their offensive rhythm proved difficult for the Highlanders to neutralize, as the Anteaters would extend their lead inning by inning.

As the game continued, the score would continue to slip further away from UCR in the middle innings after UCI extended its lead with another offensive surge. Polasek continued his strong performance at the plate, further extending the Anteater lead as they widened the gap on the scoreboard.

Despite the early struggles, the Highlanders continued to fight offensively. After a bases-clearing triple from Robert Pitts in the bottom of the fourth inning, Manoah Chapman and Isaiah Hernandez brought in the first two runs for UCR and got the Highlanders on the board. With a throwing error from UCI to bring Pitts home, UCR brought down the deficit and tied up the game at 3-3 to close out the inning.

UCI eventually broke the game open in the later innings behind a series of extra base hits and consistent offensive production. UCI’s ability to capitalize on runners in scoring position made it difficult for UCR to recover as the score eventually rose to 17-5.

Although the final score favored the Anteaters, the Highlanders continued to battle through all nine innings in front of the home crowd during one of their final appearances at Riverside Sports Complex this season. The matchup served as another reminder of the competitiveness of Big West conference play as the regular season nears its conclusion.

For UCR, the loss adds pressure heading into the final stretch of conference competition. The Highlanders would bounce back with a 5-3 win on Sunday, but still remain firmly out of contention for a spot at the Big West Championships. UCR will conclude their season during this weekend’s road series against UC Santa Barbara.