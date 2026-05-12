Three weeks into the NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder have yet to lose a game. With the team’s star power, all-around depth and versatility, they might not lose a game these entire playoffs en route to a second straight NBA championship.

In round one, the Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns, and they are on track to do the same to the Los Angeles Lakers in western conference semifinals. OKC currently leads the Lakers 3-0 with 18-point game victories in the first two games, and a 23-point victory in game three.

Despite commendable performances from LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers have not been able to make up for the absence of guard Luka Doncic. During game two, Reaves had 31 points and James had 23 points, but they lacked Doncic’s irreplaceable offensive skillset and were defeated for the second time in a row. The same thing happened during game three. The Lakers unraveled in the second half and OKC’s depth overpowered the Lakers and blew the game open.

The Thunder are currently riding a seven-game winning streak in the playoffs, and it seems as if nothing can get in their way of advancing onto the next round. Their absolutely stacked roster of young talent with adaptability sets them apart from all the other teams in the league.

Unlike many playoff teams that rely on one or two star players, the Thunder have multiple players that can step up offensively and defensively. This depth is important when it comes to playing in a playoff series because it adds versatility.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) is emerging as one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. Recently awarded NBA Clutch Player of the Year, SGA’s offensive abilities and leadership have brought OKC to championship favorites.

The scariest part for the rest of the league is that he’s had mediocre performance thus far versus the Lakers yet the Thunder are dominating. Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell have proven themselves to be key players that have a big impact for winning against contending teams.

So far, OKC’s playoff performance has been packed with fast-paced and high-intensity plays that have been overwhelming to opposing teams to say the least. Holmgren’s efficiency in the paint creates more chances for other teammates such as Dort and Mitchell to score, strengthening OKC’s defense.

Once the Thunder advance to the Western Conference Finals, they will face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or San Antonio Spurs. Neither team is capable of matching or combating OKC’s relentless proficiency on both ends of the court. Even though the Spurs led the Thunder in the regular season series, OKC has shown that they are playing more strategically and that’s something the Spurs have not seen from them. OKC has championship experience while San Antonio is young and inexperienced.

It is clear the Oklahoma City Thunder are more than ready to win the championship for the second year in a row. They will be the first team in nearly a decade to become back-to–back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18.



Author’s note: this article was written following Game 3 between the Lakers and Thunder.