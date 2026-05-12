ACROSS
1. Robbie plays the first love interest in this movie about a man with the ability to time-travel
10. Small salamanders
15. Had trust in
16. “_ ____ Grows in Brooklyn”
17. Creating a book or script
18. Nary a soul
19. Soft & ___ (deodorant brand)
20. Nudge
21. Sounded like an owl
22. “_ ___ Around” (Beach Boys hit)
24. Classic game consoles
26. Flow back
27. State in northeast India
29. YouTube content, for short
30. Reason for an R rating
31. Movie about a team-up of Belle Reve’s deadliest inmates
35. Old Ford model
38. Aptly named backing group for the Turners
39. Margot Robbie cameoed in this Wes Anderson alien dramedy
41. Totals
42. Wrath
43. “No bid.”
47. ___-la-la
48. “Enough already!”
51. “¿Cómo ____ usted?”
52. Margot Robbie’s pinkest leading role
54. Florence’s river
56. Fa follower
57. Loosen, as laces
58. Wife of Marc Antony
60. Including on an email
61. Margot Robbie’s mystery film named for a Dutch city
62. Martial art with bamboo swords
63. Boat that might be hailed
DOWN
1. National park in Maine
2. French market towns
3. Some navels
4. Granite State sch.
5. Sporty car roof
6. _____ firma
7. Bonehead
8. “Harvests of Joy” autobiographer
9. School subj.
10. Some iPods
11. African soccer legend Samuel
12. Transcribed
13. Holy Week service, for Catholics
14. Spots for planting
21. Baseball’s Matsui
23. Samples
25. Totes absurd
28. Naturalist John
30. Well-dressed, photogenic guy
32. Côte d’______
33. Egypt’s capital
34. “The X-Files” org.
35. Day trader’s wish
36. Online GEICO alternative
37. Caribbean island
40. “Scarface” director
44. Courtroom fig.
45. Fragrant balsam
46. Deli meat
48. San _____ Padres
49. “_ ____ my case”
50. Govt. security
53. Tough spot
55. Phone abbr.
58. Cornfield cry
59. Gallery display
SOLUTION: