ACROSS

1. Robbie plays the first love interest in this movie about a man with the ability to time-travel

10. Small salamanders

15. Had trust in

16. “_ ____ Grows in Brooklyn”

17. Creating a book or script

18. Nary a soul

19. Soft & ___ (deodorant brand)

20. Nudge

21. Sounded like an owl

22. “_ ___ Around” (Beach Boys hit)

24. Classic game consoles

26. Flow back

27. State in northeast India

29. YouTube content, for short

30. Reason for an R rating

31. Movie about a team-up of Belle Reve’s deadliest inmates

35. Old Ford model

38. Aptly named backing group for the Turners

39. Margot Robbie cameoed in this Wes Anderson alien dramedy

41. Totals

42. Wrath

43. “No bid.”

47. ___-la-la

48. “Enough already!”

51. “¿Cómo ____ usted?”

52. Margot Robbie’s pinkest leading role

54. Florence’s river

56. Fa follower

57. Loosen, as laces

58. Wife of Marc Antony

60. Including on an email

61. Margot Robbie’s mystery film named for a Dutch city

62. Martial art with bamboo swords

63. Boat that might be hailed

DOWN

1. National park in Maine

2. French market towns

3. Some navels

4. Granite State sch.

5. Sporty car roof

6. _____ firma

7. Bonehead

8. “Harvests of Joy” autobiographer

9. School subj.

10. Some iPods

11. African soccer legend Samuel

12. Transcribed

13. Holy Week service, for Catholics

14. Spots for planting

21. Baseball’s Matsui

23. Samples

25. Totes absurd

28. Naturalist John

30. Well-dressed, photogenic guy

32. Côte d’______

33. Egypt’s capital

34. “The X-Files” org.

35. Day trader’s wish

36. Online GEICO alternative

37. Caribbean island

40. “Scarface” director

44. Courtroom fig.

45. Fragrant balsam

46. Deli meat

48. San _____ Padres

49. “_ ____ my case”

50. Govt. security

53. Tough spot

55. Phone abbr.

58. Cornfield cry

59. Gallery display

SOLUTION: