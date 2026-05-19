Prep time: 40-45 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

1lb ground pork

⅓ cup green onions

1 tbsp fresh ginger

4 garlic cloves

1 tbsp oyster sauce

Some pepper

2 tbsp chili flakes

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 ½ tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rice vinegar

Dumpling wrappers

¼ cup chicken broth

Sesame seeds

Instructions:

Chop green onions and mince ginger and garlic. Add the pork, green onions, ginger, garlic, oyster sauce, pepper, chili flakes, soy sauce, sesame oil and rice vinegar to a bowl and mix well using your hands.

In a casserole dish, cover the bottom with dumpling wrappers. Add a half-inch layer of the pork mixture over the dumpling wrappers. Cover the pork with more dumpling wrappers and repeat until the dish is full. Make sure the top layer is dumpling wrappers.

Pour the chicken broth over the top layer and steam the dish in the oven. To do so, place your dumpling lasagna in a larger casserole dish and fill the bottom with water. Cover the lasagna with aluminum foil and place in the oven.

Let steam for 30-35 minutes and take out of the oven. Add soy sauce, some green onions and sesame seeds to garnish.

Serve while it’s hot and enjoy!