One of your flaws is that you are:

A. Stubborn

B. Dry, especially with strangers

C. High maintenance

2. Your friends describe you as:

A. A charming and captivating storyteller

B. An adventurous nature lover

C. An eccentric but sweet host

2. Your choice of study break would be:

A. Reading

B. Hiking

C. Picking citrus fruits

3. Your ideal shopping spree would be at:

A. An luxury antique store

B. A flea market

C. A farmer’s market

If you got “A” more often, you are the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. You have luxurious tastes and your favorite subject is history. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is not only famous for being Riverside’s most luxurious hotel, it is also known for its refusal to modernize, as a way to stay in touch with their historic roots, so like this location, you tend to be stubborn. You are charming, romantic and incredible at making good first impressions. Telling stories, fictional or otherwise, is your thing.

If you got “B” more often, you are the Mount Rubidoux Summit. You tend to be adventurous, often opting for activities like hiking and camping. Your middle name is “outdoorsy,” and people know you for your love of nature. Like Mount Rubidoux’s dry land, you tend to be a little dry yourself in your manner of speaking and interacting with strangers, but when you warm up to them once you get to know them.

If you got “C” more often, you are the California Citrus State Historic Park. You are generous and you welcome people with open arms. You are a great shoulder to cry on. Although you tend to be a little bit eccentric, people love you for who you are. Like this citrus park, allowing anyone to pick fruits from its branches for free, you love to share with others. You tend to be high maintenance, but this also means that you care about yourself and set high expectations. Don’t let anyone bring you down.