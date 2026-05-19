ACROSS

Scenery chewers

5. Performed 2017’s iconic shirt celebration in El Clásico

10. Turkish titles

14. Indian intern in “Dilbert”

15. Highway to Fairbanks

16. England’s Right Winger

17. Portugal’s CR7 (misspelled)

19. Pretty Little Liar’s Montgomery

20. Online cash-back deal

21. Against

22. “No ____!”

23. First name of world’s fastest soccer player

25. Treaty signed by Carter and Brezhnev

27. Wrinkly-faced dogs

29. Paquin and Pavlova

32. Oohs and ____

35. Times up to the plate

39. “Young Sheldon” network

40. CEO’s degree

41. Young mares

42. “___ Just Not That Into You”

43. According to

44. Search around, as a truffle-hunting pig

45. Sunday service

46. California mission founder Junípero

48. Toni Morrison novel

50. Agreeable answer to your father

54. Sebastián ___ (president of Chile beginning in 2010)

58. “___ _ silly question …”

60. “_ ___ le roi!”: French Revolution cry

62. Suffix with auto

63. “Now!”

64. Birmingham City’s youngest ever debutant

66. Collector’s suffix

67. Bleated

68.bFrench-derived feminine suffix

69. Top poker cards

70. Take for _ ____

71. Connect the ____

DOWN

Czech diacritical mark

2. “Being There” director Hal

3. Virtuous

4. Ends of some winter sports equipment

5. Yoga surface

6. Director Kazan

7. Some hospital procedures

8. Father Christmas

9. How tuna may be packed

10. One degree of neatness

11. Pelé’s right hand man

12. Sony co-founder Morita

13. Swedish auto

18. Linebacker Junior

24. Mystery writer Marsh

26. Russian news agency

28. Normandy battle site

30. Lincoln and others

31. Flat sound

32. Concert gear

33. Busy as _ ___

34. England’s Captain for Euros

36. Sandwich initials

37. Afflicts

38. Prepare to drive

41. College brothers

45. Got by

47. Traditional braided ropes used by the Spanish

48. Describe in painting or words

49. “Yabba _____ doo!”

52. “Fuzzy Wuzzy was _ ____”

53. _____ Lama

55. Prefix with centric

56. Used to describe a joyful person

57. Plural form of the highest points

58. Largest continent

59. Like a dotted note, in mus.

61. Snow day vehicle

65. ___s of March