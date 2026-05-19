ACROSS 

  1. Scenery chewers 

5. Performed 2017’s iconic shirt celebration in El Clásico 

10. Turkish titles 

14. Indian intern in “Dilbert” 

15. Highway to Fairbanks 

16. England’s Right Winger 

17. Portugal’s CR7 (misspelled) 

19. Pretty Little Liar’s Montgomery 

20. Online cash-back deal 

21. Against 

22. “No ____!”

23. First name of world’s fastest soccer player 

25. Treaty signed by Carter and Brezhnev 

27. Wrinkly-faced dogs 

29. Paquin and Pavlova 

32. Oohs and ____ 

35. Times up to the plate 

39. “Young Sheldon” network 

40. CEO’s degree 

41. Young mares 

42. “___ Just Not That Into You” 

43. According to 

44. Search around, as a truffle-hunting pig 

45. Sunday service 

46. California mission founder Junípero 

48. Toni Morrison novel 

50. Agreeable answer to your father

54. Sebastián ___ (president of Chile beginning in 2010) 

58. “___ _ silly question …” 

60. “_ ___ le roi!”: French Revolution cry 

62. Suffix with auto

63. “Now!” 

64. Birmingham City’s youngest ever debutant

66. Collector’s suffix 

67. Bleated 

68.bFrench-derived feminine suffix 

69. Top poker cards 

70. Take for _ ____ 

71. Connect the ____ 

 

DOWN 

  1. Czech diacritical mark 

2. “Being There” director Hal 

3. Virtuous 

4. Ends of some winter sports equipment 

5. Yoga surface 

6. Director Kazan 

7. Some hospital procedures

8. Father Christmas 

9. How tuna may be packed 

10. One degree of neatness 

11. Pelé’s right hand man

12. Sony co-founder Morita 

13. Swedish auto 

18. Linebacker Junior 

24. Mystery writer Marsh 

26. Russian news agency 

28. Normandy battle site 

30. Lincoln and others 

31. Flat sound 

32. Concert gear 

33. Busy as _ ___ 

34. England’s Captain for Euros

36. Sandwich initials 

37. Afflicts 

38. Prepare to drive 

41. College brothers  

45. Got by 

47. Traditional braided ropes used by the Spanish

48. Describe in painting or words

49. “Yabba _____ doo!” 

52. “Fuzzy Wuzzy was _ ____” 

53. _____ Lama 

55. Prefix with centric 

56. Used to describe a joyful person 

57. Plural form of the highest points

58. Largest continent

59. Like a dotted note, in mus. 

61. Snow day vehicle 

65. ___s of March

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