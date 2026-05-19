ACROSS
- Scenery chewers
5. Performed 2017’s iconic shirt celebration in El Clásico
10. Turkish titles
14. Indian intern in “Dilbert”
15. Highway to Fairbanks
16. England’s Right Winger
17. Portugal’s CR7 (misspelled)
19. Pretty Little Liar’s Montgomery
20. Online cash-back deal
21. Against
22. “No ____!”
23. First name of world’s fastest soccer player
25. Treaty signed by Carter and Brezhnev
27. Wrinkly-faced dogs
29. Paquin and Pavlova
32. Oohs and ____
35. Times up to the plate
39. “Young Sheldon” network
40. CEO’s degree
41. Young mares
42. “___ Just Not That Into You”
43. According to
44. Search around, as a truffle-hunting pig
45. Sunday service
46. California mission founder Junípero
48. Toni Morrison novel
50. Agreeable answer to your father
54. Sebastián ___ (president of Chile beginning in 2010)
58. “___ _ silly question …”
60. “_ ___ le roi!”: French Revolution cry
62. Suffix with auto
63. “Now!”
64. Birmingham City’s youngest ever debutant
66. Collector’s suffix
67. Bleated
68.bFrench-derived feminine suffix
69. Top poker cards
70. Take for _ ____
71. Connect the ____
DOWN
- Czech diacritical mark
2. “Being There” director Hal
3. Virtuous
4. Ends of some winter sports equipment
5. Yoga surface
6. Director Kazan
7. Some hospital procedures
8. Father Christmas
9. How tuna may be packed
10. One degree of neatness
11. Pelé’s right hand man
12. Sony co-founder Morita
13. Swedish auto
18. Linebacker Junior
24. Mystery writer Marsh
26. Russian news agency
28. Normandy battle site
30. Lincoln and others
31. Flat sound
32. Concert gear
33. Busy as _ ___
34. England’s Captain for Euros
36. Sandwich initials
37. Afflicts
38. Prepare to drive
41. College brothers
45. Got by
47. Traditional braided ropes used by the Spanish
48. Describe in painting or words
49. “Yabba _____ doo!”
52. “Fuzzy Wuzzy was _ ____”
53. _____ Lama
55. Prefix with centric
56. Used to describe a joyful person
57. Plural form of the highest points
58. Largest continent
59. Like a dotted note, in mus.
61. Snow day vehicle
65. ___s of March