The School of Public Policy opened its study lounge in March of 2025. Inside, there is a large table with eight seats and a large whiteboard. It also includes group study pods and an individual study space. Some of the amenities include a microwave, water and a mini fridge. You don’t have to be a public policy major to study here.

It is located on the fourth floor of the South Interdisciplinary building, which is near the Student Success Center. There is a restroom near the study space and an advising center where you can print papers if you are a public policy major. The center also has charging stations on the tables. The lounge and advising center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.