In a talented Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors seem stuck in the middle. Their current roster remains a step behind the conference’s top contenders, but a step ahead of the teams tanking for top draft picks. Even with Stephen Curry averaging over 26 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from three this season, Golden State still struggles with size, rebounding and interior scoring compared to conference rivals like the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2025, the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline and he proved to be a reliable second scoring option when on the court. However, Butler has struggled with injuries and is still nursing a torn ACL injury. For this reason, acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo is a must for Golden State to keep their championship window open in Curry’s final years.

This season, Giannis shot above 60% from the field and averaged over 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game. A two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo’s athleticism, interior scoring and playmaking would take the burden of carrying the offense off of Curry’s shoulders.

Curry and Antetokounmpo would instantly create a ferocious offense that can score in the paint and beyond the arc. If multiple defenders help on Curry’s off-ball movement, it gives Giannis an open lane to attack the basket. On the other hand, if the defense brings a help defender to guard Giannis in the paint, Curry is able to get open looks from beyond the arc. Golden State’s offense has always depended on spacing and ball movement, and Giannis would flourish playing alongside the greatest shooter of all-time.

Giannis would also immediately improve Golden State defensively. The Warriors struggled throughout the season against larger and more physical frontcourts, especially in rebounding and rim protection. Labeled the Greek Freak, Antetokoumpo’s height, length and speed would give the Warriors elite transition defense, rebounding and versatility. It would also free up Draymond Green on defense. Instead of constantly guarding bigger centers inside the paint, the former Defensive Player of the Year could better maximize his legendary basketball IQ.

Of course, a trade would not come so easily. The Milwaukee Bucks would likely demand a package centered around youngsters Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, veteran Kristaps Porzingis and multiple future first-round picks. The Warriors own their first round picks through the 2029 NBA Draft.

Also, Podziemski emerged as one of Golden State’s most valuable young players this season, averaging nearly 14 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. Podziemski hasn’t hit his prime yet and could be an asset that persuades the Bucks to ship Giannis to Golden State.

Nevertheless, Golden State is running out of time to just wait around. Curry is still performing at an All-NBA level, but the Warriors’ current roster is not complete enough to compete with the top teams in the West. Trading for Giannis would give Golden State one final opportunity to seriously compete for another championship before the Curry era comes to an end.