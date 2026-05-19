After getting eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James is an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018 when he left Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Here’s a list of options on the table for LeBron this summer and what they could mean for the league.

Re-sign with the Lakers

If LeBron re-signs with the Lakers, it could mean many different things. He may simply want to continue living in Southern California with his family and play golf at the amazing courses the area has to offer. It could also mean he believes the roster is talented enough to compete for a title if they acquire key players in the summer. If LeBron takes a pay cut to stay with the purple and gold, it frees up cap space for the Lakers to pursue other players who could improve the team and put them neck and neck with teams like Oklahoma City and San Antonio.



Last summer, the Lakers were able to acquire Marcus Smart who wasn’t highly coveted by teams at the time because he was under contract with the Washington Wizards. After negotiating a buyout, he became a free agent and signed with the Lakers and played a pivotal role in the first round of the NBA Playoffs versus the Houston Rockets. If Rob Pelinka can sign more impactful players this summer, the Lakers could give LeBron one more chance to win his fifth championship.

Homecoming in Cleveland

While this probably won’t happen, LeBron James returning to the Cavs would make them strong title contenders in 2027. Cleveland’s roster is already loaded with talent, and LeBron should have no problem fitting in with Donovan Mitchell and company. A potential starting lineup of Mitchell, James Harden, LeBron, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would be lethal for anyone to compete against.



This move would feel similar to when LeBron returned to the Cavs in 2014, joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. If he can replicate the championship success in Cleveland in 2027, it would be the cherry on top of his legacy in Northeast Ohio.

Retire

From a basketball perspective, the Lakers would gain an extra $50 million to spend on free agency to improve their roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Luka will become the undisputed face of the franchise in every way imaginable and only time will tell what his legacy will become in Los Angeles.

Looking at the bigger picture, the NBA will say goodbye to one of the most influential players the sport has ever seen. LeBron will no longer be the face of the NBA and young talents will have an opportunity to fill that void. Players who look poised to become the new faces of the league include Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards.





Sign with other team not mentioned

It’s extremely hard to imagine LeBron joining a new team this offseason, but if he chooses this option, his new home will likely be a contending team in win-now mode. It also makes sense to presume LeBron would prefer a big market city to play or live in given his celebrity status, such as New York, Golden State or Boston. While extremely unlikely, LeBron joining a new city would change the culture of the organization overnight and they would be hopeful to host the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2027.