I’m not sure I remember the first time I stepped into The Highlander office at HUB 101, but I remember feeling intimidated and excited. Most of all, I remember it feeling right. I spent two years writing for The Highlander, first as a contributor and then as a Staff Writer, but I don’t think I fully understood how special this newspaper was until I became Assistant Features Editor.

The energy that fills the office is unlike any other. The feeling of making a section your own is impossible to describe. The first time you see your name printed on a newspaper feels absolutely surreal.

When Natalie Dahl first presented the Features section to me at Writer’s Meeting, one thing she said stood out to me, “This is the most creative section of The Highlander.” A creative writing major at the time, I instantly knew the Features Section was the one for me — and boy, was I right.

Natalie’s words have stayed with me ever since and I have tried to keep Features up to those standards since I started my senior staff position. I hope the Features section remains a creative outlet for all majors, especially for students who have less opportunity to express their creativity. Its vivid colors and whimsical feel is what makes this section so loved.

The Highlander office was so unique, with the screaming rubber chicken Pepe, the random stacks of past issues on every surface and the countless office pets. My time here as senior staff was too short and I wish I could have made it last another year. I can’t express how grateful I am for the experience and I am truly saddened by the idea that it is already over.

Mata and Isaac, thank you so much for making The Highlander such a great experience for me. I learned so much from both of you and I don’t think Volume 74 would have been so incredible if it weren’t for you both.

There is one person that this Features Section could not have succeeded without. My rock. My support system. Sanjana, thank you for your help, brilliance and friendship throughout this entire year. I could never have done this without you as my lead.

Although this job sometimes felt like homework, it never felt like a burden and I always welcomed its complexities. I’m not sure how to put into words the feeling I have, knowing I won’t be returning to work at The Highlander next year. I feel nostalgic, and I haven’t even left yet.

Finally, thank you to the University of California, Riverside for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible school. I have grown so much since my first year here and I am grateful for my time on this beautiful and vibrant campus.

All this to say: it was fun. Let’s do it again sometime.