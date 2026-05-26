The year I’ve spent in The Highlander has made me wish that my time at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) wouldn’t be ending so soon. But I think that’s what happens when you find yourself in a place surrounded by people you genuinely enjoy being around.



I still remember walking into the office for my interview and realizing I forgot to bring something to take notes, something the email had specifically mentioned. Sitting there empty handed I was spiraling, worried that a little notebook would cost me the position.

But after surviving that INSANELY long application (don’t be discouraged, I promise it has improved) I knew I had to lock in because there was no way I had upgraded my Adobe portfolio subscription for nothing. Thankfully Mata — my amazing Editor-in-Chief, and no, I promise she didn’t force me to say this — saw something in me worth hiring.



Working at The Highlander immediately set the standard high because I had never enjoyed a job as much as I had working there. I had the privilege of attending all kinds of fun events, like photographing THE Marco Fabian while sitting courtside, and somehow being able to call that my job. More than anything, it gave me the confidence to try things out of my comfort zone within the work environment, teaching me that mistakes were something to learn from, not dwell over.

I will never forget the way my heart sank to my toes when I got a Slack message saying we had received a cease and desist over a photo I submitted and incorrectly credited (my bad, guys). I seriously thought my time in The Highlander had ended before it even really began. But instead of calling me out or making me feel terrible, we took accountability as a whole.

We made a public statement without singling me out, which honestly would’ve been understandable. Instead, we discussed how this happened and how we could prevent something like this from happening again (and thankfully, it didn’t).

As much as I love every second of photography work I put into The Highlander, my time there would have been nearly as impactful if it weren’t for the people behind it. Because, as much as I loved watching the Empire Strykers from up close, what I remember most of that day was the fun I had exploring the arena and covering the game alongside my managing editor and good friend, Isaac.

There is a phrase I’ve heard about life being split into two parts: before something happens, and after. I never understood the sentiment until I joined The Highlander. It feels like my life has been split in two halves: before The Highlander, and after.

Before I leave, my biggest hope is that everyone there understands the impact they’ve had on me. Their dedication and passion for what they love has been deeply inspiring and motivating. I feel insanely lucky to have been surrounded by such a prodigious group of people. I’ve seen the way UCR has been a hub of community building for all kinds of people. I’m grateful I found mine. So, even if it is not here at The Highlander, I hope everyone is able to find their own Highlander family.



P.S Thank you Diana C. for giving me confidence and push to apply. I’m forever grateful.