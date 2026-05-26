Throughout my four years, I was allowed to explore my creativity in many different ways. I was able to start acting, music production, event planning and of course marketing. I had experience with being a social media chair for R’Brains and Behavior and creating fun trendy TikToks for Asian Americans of Riverside Theatre and event planning for Residential Education, but The Highlander allowed me to explore what it was like consistently.

I have always been proud to talk about how grateful I am for being in this position because I felt like creativity could be mixed with the practical. Being able to create and feature stories about popular culture, news and things around campus made me excited to contribute and I loved being able to find new ways to engage people on Instagram.

I went into college thinking that I wanted to pursue psychology and even though my future is still uncertain, being here made me feel more fulfilled when I was dancing towards my creative pursuits. Honestly, being extremely brainrotted and chronically online got me far (but trust, I still have a few brain cells left) and I was able to use that within the way I created posts.

Testing out certain color schemes, fonts, pictures and everything else that comes with marketing was rewarding because it felt almost like a science experiment by combining what feels right together.

One of my favorite memories is when we went to New York last year for a college convention and it was one of the most insightful moments in my marketing career so far. I attended many marketing and branding talks, but what I learned was that the story is truth.

There is no special trick that you need to do, no flashy arrangements, but a post that highlights the story itself. Consistent branding with a story that is relevant and a topic that people care about will be so much more important, and most especially reach our students. It was so fun going with the marketing team last year and exploring New York together in the late hours of the night, but I am so grateful I got to go with people who are just as passionate about The Highlander.

It was such a privilege to be able to work with people who really cared about it, and I won’t forget the times I had with them. I wish everyone on the team good luck and proud of the people who worked tirelessly to tell our stories.