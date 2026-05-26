Not to be dramatic, but working at The Highlander has been my greatest college experience by far. Beyond the wonderful work of our team, beyond the impact we can have on our community, beyond even the addition of Business Manager to my resume, are the people. I am lucky to work alongside so many caring, bright individuals who all deserve accolades for their dedication to the paper and its people.

I should have known I was destined to contribute to the newspaper when I toured colleges and grabbed the most current issue from every school. I should have known I would work at The Highlander when I read every issue the day it came out. When I saw the hiring flyer in the paper, I sent in my application that same night. It was one of the best decisions I could have made.

Because of your impact, I’d like to dedicate my graduation message to all of you. In my role as a manager, I have had the privilege of training 5 incredibly talented individuals: Xochitl, Xavier, Paris, Zach and Jeremiah. Please know that you are all so very dear to me, and that you have helped me grow tremendously as both a professional and a person.

To our incredible Editor-in-Chief (EIC), Mata: I am so grateful for — and honestly surprised by — our friendship. Built through hard work and a great deal of care, it has become one of the hallmarks of my college experience. Thank you for being such a great leader and example to us all (I want to be you when I grow up), and I’m holding you to our plan of creating a paper of our own.

Isaac, you were my first friend at The Highlander. Your caring nature and attention to every member of staff has made you an exemplary leader, and I’m so excited to see all that you will accomplish.

Angelica, I know your time as EIC will be a testament to your dedication to the community we all love so much, and I have every confidence you will do amazing things.

Kassy, thank you for your joy.

To all the rest: please know that you have contributed immensely to my happiness. While I can’t name all of you, every last one of you is a kind, hardworking friend. Please keep in touch.

I am biased, but I truly believe that The Highlander is the greatest organization on campus. To all the readers out there, please take my word that there is always a position, a place and a community open to you here.

There are not nearly enough words to express my gratitude, but thank you for the happiest times. I will miss you all.