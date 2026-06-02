Aries (March 21–April 19): Six of Swords Reversed

Finals are stressing you out. Maybe you have two tests back to back. Just remember to rest in between study sessions, you don’t want to risk brain fog.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Wheel of Fortune

You’re doing great! Study and let your hard work pay off. Stay on path and your final will be a quick storm to pass.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): The Devil

Let go of your unhelpful habits or activities. It’s not time to focus on clubs or friends. Make the right decisions now to make sure your school work doesn’t suffer.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): The Magician

The will to pass is in your hands. Don’t let your comfort make you slow down on your progress. Keep going and you will be on your way to success.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): The Sun

Right now it may be hard to see your path in all your worry and anxiety. You can get through this hard time. Trust your intuition and trust that you have put in the work.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): The Star

Your classes have been unjust and you’re struggling to believe in yourself. Don’t let your downfall keep you from moving forward. Finish strong and you will see victory.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Four of Cups Reversed

Your expectations are too high. It’s not easy trying to balance school and fun. Keep your focus on your goals and then you’ll be free to start your summer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Five of Wands

It’s a race to the top! Let your ambition guide you to first place. Don’t let other people’s loud wins ruin your fun. Continue to fight and you will win.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Wheel of Fortune Reversed

Your luck is running low. Don’t depend on a wishing star or lucky clover to pass your classes. Make sure you stay focused and seek help if you feel lost.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): Queen of Swords

Don’t lie to yourself. Studying is your top priority! Making time to study each night will help you in the time of finals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): King of Pentacles

You are the master of your destiny! Great work keeping your grind up this whole semester. Don’t stress too much, but keep doing an amazing job at taking your academics seriously.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): Eight of Pentacles Reversed

Your friends are respecting your time and their time to study. Don’t take it as an offense. It’s for you to focus on what is important. Do well on your studies and your time to relax will come around.