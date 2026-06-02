What color combination speaks out to you?

A. Red, black, gold and white

B. Cream, brown, sage and evergreen

C. Beige, turquoise, coral and green

2. When picking your next vacation spot:

A. You look at what is next on your list of adventures

B. You pick solely based on the food and the sights

C. You choose what is most relaxing and paradisiacal

3. When traveling, your top priority is:

A. To see everything you can possibly see

B. To enjoy the food and learn about the history

C. To relax and soak in the sun

If you got “A,” your ideal vacation spot is Tokyo, Japan. You like movement, noise and busy cities. You thrive off of the hustle and bustle of people around you. Tokyo has been on your travel list since before you can remember and you are finally ready to start your adventure there. The bright neon colors of the city perfectly capture your energetic and enthusiastic personality. Tokyo is the perfect place for you to spend your time this summer.

If you got “B,” your ideal vacation spot is Rome, Italy. Pasta, pizza, truffles and tiramisu. The food waits for you in Rome. This beautiful, ancient city holds so much history and this is the perfect location for you if you love to learn about the past. You might be someone who loves classics and you may also be a hopeless romantic. If this applies to you, Rome might be the next spot on your bucket list.

If you got “C,” your ideal vacation spot is Papeete, Tahiti. With clear blue oceans and coral reefs, what you need this summer is relaxation on the white sand beach. You love to chill during the summer. You go with the flow and you never need an organized vacation. Planning ahead only stresses you out. This summer, you should soak in the sun and get the best tan of your life.