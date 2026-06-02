Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

1 cup of beech mushrooms

1 chopped red bell pepper

1 egg

1 pinch of salt

2 tablespoons of oil

1/4 cup of chopped red onion

1/4 cup of chopped kale

1 garlic clove finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon of grated ginger

Instructions:

In a large bowl, wash the mushrooms and drain. Add oil to a pan on medium heat and add in the onions. Stir until golden brown. Add in the mushrooms, egg and salt.

After the egg has been cooked, add the bell pepper, kale and ginger. Turn off the heat and serve immediately.