Whether you are a sports fan or someone who has casually caught a game, it’s clear that mascots have a way of making the game more memorable. They are much more than just characters and oversized costumes, they are entertainers, hype men and the face of fan culture.

Mascots are in almost every major sport and their presence can transform the most ordinary game into a memorable experience.

Team rosters are constantly changing due to trades and drafts, but mascots are forever. The only thing that changes about them is the costume design and even that doesn’t happen often. Mascots are undoubtedly a staple in fan culture because they are there through every win, loss, rebuild and championship.

Well known basketball mascots are a great example of this. The NBA Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull and the WNBA New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant have both become social media icons. Videos of Benny’s mid-game skits, popcorn stunts and halftime performances are constantly going viral. Ellie the Elephant is known for her dance moves and fashionable pregame outfits that have made her a fan-favorite in the Liberty community.

Outside of social media, hockey mascots especially play a big role in elevating the fan experience. Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty is known for captivating an audience’s attention. During home games, he controls what is known as “Gritty’s Chaos Corner,” where he interacts directly with fans through what is referred to as his “silly shenanigans.” Even after intense plays, Gritty somehow manages to keep spirits high.

It would be a disservice not to mention the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts’ Mascot, Blue. He is definitely the most iconic mascot of the league. His over the top celebrations and dance battles with fans has a way of exciting the crowd in between plays. Major league baseball team the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot the Phillie Phanatic is yet another mascot that is beloved by fans and has many memorable moments.

But mascots are not just important at the professional level, college mascots also play a big part in fan culture. The University of California, Riverside’s very own mascot, Scotty the bear, is a prime example of just how important a mascot is. When Scotty is present, he represents the players on the team as well as the fans in the stands. He embodies school spirit and serves as a reminder of what it means to be a Highlander.

Mascots are a reminder that there is more to sports than just wins and losses. It’s about loyalty and community and in a time when teams can become completely unrecognizable, it is nice to see a familiar face even if it’s a costume.