With summer quickly approaching, now is a better time than ever to start thinking about easy ways to enjoy the warmer weather. These activities don’t need to involve expensive vacations, amusement parks or elaborate plans. Sometimes the best summer memories come from grabbing a few friends, heading outside and spending the day playing sports or games together.

No matter who you plan on spending your summer with, sports and outdoor activities are a simple way to stay active while making the most of the long days. From beach volleyball to swimming, these activities offer the perfect balance of competition, relaxation and quality time in the sun.

Beach volleyball is an old reliable option for the perfect mix of people. Whether you are there because of your competitive nature or simply looking for a relaxing day at the beach, volleyball provides the best of both worlds. The game is easy to pick up, allows for large groups and creates plenty of opportunities for laughter along the way.

One of the best parts about beach volleyball is that the activity extends beyond the game itself. Between matches, players can cool off in the water, enjoy a picnic or simply relax on the sand. Even if your team loses, spending a day by the ocean is hardly a bad consolation prize.

If you’re looking for something that combines exercise with a little friendly competition, pickleball may be the perfect choice. The sport has exploded in popularity over the past few years and continues to attract players of all ages. With smaller courts and simple rules, it is easy for beginners to learn while still offering enough challenge to keep experienced players engaged.

Pickleball games are typically quick, allowing players to rotate in and out and keep the energy high throughout the day. Whether you’re playing doubles with friends or introducing family members to the sport for the first time, pickleball creates an environment that is both social and active.

For those looking to slow things down a bit, golf provides a great excuse to spend several hours outdoors. Golf allows players to enjoy beautiful weather, challenge themselves and spend time socializing between shots. While not everyone will be hitting perfect drives, that’s often part of the fun.

Whether you’re playing a full round at a local course or spending an evening at the driving range, golf offers a more laid back summer experience. It is the perfect activity for those who enjoy a little competition while still having plenty of time to talk and enjoy the scenery.

Of course, no summer activity list would be complete without swimming. Whether it’s at the beach, a local pool or a nearby lake, swimming remains one of the most popular ways to beat the heat. It provides a refreshing break from rising temperatures while still offering plenty of opportunities for exercise.

Swimming is also one of the most versatile summer activities. You can race friends across the pool, play water games or simply float and enjoy the sunshine. No matter how you choose to spend your time in the water, swimming offers a fun and relaxing way to cool down during the hottest months of the year.

What makes these activities so perfect for summer is that they focus on creating shared experiences. You don’t have to be an expert athlete or spend a lot of money to have a memorable day. Sometimes all it takes is a ball, a pool and a few friends willing to spend time together outdoors.

At the end of the day, summer is all about making memories and enjoying the extra sunlight while it lasts. Whether you’re diving into a pool, serving a pickleball, spiking a volleyball or lining up a putt, these simple summer activities prove that the best days are often the ones spent outside.