This NBA off-season has been full of new rookies, unexpected trades and overall complete reconstructions of teams and the Milwaukee Bucks are at the center of it.

On July 6, The Milwaukee Bucks traded forward Bobby Portis Jr., and forward Giannis Antekumopto, their franchise player, to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Antetokounmpo is a 10-time all star, and after leading the Bucks to a championship win, he was named the 2021 finals MVP. He is a foundational player and a key component in the Bucks’ offensive and defensive plays. Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will have to ensure that his skill set can be replaced, which may include having multiple players step up in his absence.

Guard Tyler Herro is known as a more than impressive shooter. Shooting 48% this past season, he certainly has the potential to make up for the offensive aspect the Bucks will be missing this next season, but this would be the first time Herro has had to step in to fill in for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber.

Much like Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has consistently provided versatility, energy and a great ability to finish high intensity plays since entering the league in 2023. Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis are young promising prospects that add long term potential to the Bucks’ roster.

With the move to Milwaukee and the absence of supporting players likeBam Adebayo the former Heat players will have a difficult time getting used to a new environment and team, as both will need to get used to their playing style.

Alongside the new players on Milwaukee, they still have guard Kevin Porter Jr. who will have to take on a new leadership role on the team due to Antetokounmpo’s departure.

Alongside these new players, the Bucks also picked up Nate Ament in the 2026 NBA draft. They also received a pick swap for the 2030 draft, first round draft pick in 2031 and most importantly the first and second round pick in 2033. These extra draft picks highlight how Milwaukee is focused on the team’s future. They are aiming to gather young prospects, but this doesn’t exactly equal immediate success.

While it was a brave move for the Bucks to invest in a complete reconstruction, it is clear they are planning for the long term and these next seasons will be focused on rebuilding rather than attempting to get another championship ring. They are working towards being the next powerhouse of the league but this is not something that is going to happen overnight.

While it isn’t impossible for the Bucks to make it to the playoffs this season, it is highly unlikely that will happen. With teams in the Eastern Conference such as the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers who already have established rosters, Milwaukee’s slow rebuild means they will be spending this season playing catch up rather than matching the speed of the other teams. A rebuild will take time and both the Bucks’ players and fans will need to have patience, and trust in the process.