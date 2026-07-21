Aries (March 21 – April 19): Justice Reversed

You’re stuck in an endless summer chorus! Don’t let the negatives outrule the positives. There is a lot to learn from responsibilities, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your summer!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Ace of Pentacles Reversed

Your summer shopping is here! But be careful of overspending, you don’t want to lose money faster than you can make it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Two of Cups

You are family bonding this summer! Those family trips and friend hangouts you’ve been dying to do are finally coming your way.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): The High Priestess Reversed

Bed rotting with a little guilt on the side. Summer is your space to relax. Don’t worry about your unconscious thoughts on others activities, just focus on healing.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): The Empress Reversed

Helping others is your speciality, but don’t let your summer fly by without having your own fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Queen of Cups Reversed

Being a workaholic is not a good thing when it comes to having nothing to do this summer. Put your schedules away and focus on going to places and trying new things!

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): The World Reversed

Your doubts and failures have left you feeling stuck and unworthy of a break. Don’t let your thoughts or goals stop you from celebrating what you have achieved so far.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Knight of Swords

You are building and exploring new ideas of yourself. This summer is for your mind to fully express its creativity through internships, solo projects or travels!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Six of Cups Reversed

Being back at home has given you a wave of nostalgia. It’s nice to remember old memories, but make sure to make room for new ones too!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Knight of Swords​

The stars are in your favor! You will travel and enjoy the summer fun, but be careful of becoming distant from others. Self-love is different than isolation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Ace of Swords Reversed

Your summer activity is a chaos of new experiences and things to get done. Even if new things can be exciting, remember to take breathing breaks to not get overwhelmed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): The Emperor

You’re not sure what you should be doing in summer to get ahead of achieving your goals. Stop worrying and start acting! Things get done faster if you’re willing to take the first step.