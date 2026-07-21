More commonly referred to as the “A.I. Knoll”, this vast section of greenery between Aberdeen-Inverness and Bourns College is the perfect place for you and your friends to hang out. Soft grass adorn the area along with trees providing shade to half of the knoll, so you can choose to stay cool or finally catch some rays after cramming for your midterms. It also has trails to walk and a hilly top where you can roll down from and reconnect with your five-year-old self. The possibilities are endless.

The next time you plan on visiting the A.I. Knoll, maybe host a B.Y.O.F. (Bring Your Own Food) picnic with treats that you absolutely did not smuggle from Glasgow. If you’re feeling mysterious, simply lean against a tree with a book and carefully set down your reusable tote bag next to your matcha latte (half sweet).