Tuna Bibimbap

Prep time: 35 minutes

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

1 cup of brown rice

4 cups of water

1/2 cup of tuna

1 egg

3 tablespoons of oil

1/2 cup of shredded carrots

1 cup of lettuce cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon of gochujang

1 teaspoon of sesame seed oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, wash the rice and add it to a pot of 4 cups of boiling water. Cook on high for about 35 minutes. Check regularly so it doesn’t stick to the bottom.

Next, wash and cut the lettuce. Shred the carrots into small pieces. In a medium pan on high heat, add oil and crack the egg. Once the edges start browning, flip it carefully and make sure the yolk does not break.

Add the rice, lettuce, carrots and tuna to a bowl. Place the egg on top and add the gochujang and sesame seed oil. Serve immediately and enjoy.