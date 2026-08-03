Although not exactly the greatest video game of 2013 when compared to others like “Grand Theft Auto 5” and The Last of Us, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remains a worthy contender for a variety of reasons. The video game not only vitalized the series with groundbreaking mechanics as well as stunning visuals of the Caribbean, but offered a complex and Hollywood-esque story of ambition, greed and purpose set within the Golden Age of Piracy. The compelling tale of Edward Kenway, the video game’s protagonist, as he transforms from a selfish swashbuckler to a compassionate defender of freewill undoubtedly played a substantial part in what made the game a hit. With its straightforward narrative, the installment served as a great starting point for those getting into the Assassin’s Creed franchise for the first time.

Just as Red Dead Redemption 2 became the benchmark for excellent cowboy-centric video games, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag has done the very same with pirates. Given the fresh release of a remake aptly titled Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, returning fans as well as newcomers of the series are left with a burning question. Should they buy it and rediscover the joys of ransacking the West Indies, or should they just pirate the game themselves?

Overlooking the obvious visual overhaul, a variety of changes have been made that work to elevate the game’s enjoyability. Roleplaying game elements seen from the newer installments of the series surprisingly blend well with the traditional mechanics of the original game. Among smaller additions to the game such as the ability to crouch, a notably positive change to the game undoubtedly has to be the reworking of combat. With a new fast-paced combat system more in line with “Dark Souls,” players are forced to think on their feet.

Players are given new and fun ways to take down enemies with moves such as leg-sweeping, while tools that would have otherwise had to be earned by grinding through the story in the old game — such as the rope dart and blowpipe — have been made available to players within the first 30 minutes of playing the remake.

The biggest godsend that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced undoubtedly has to offer is the removal of mission fails whenever the player gets spotted tailing an enemy whether it’s on land or by sea. Although it’s one thing to be found trailing an enemy on solid ground, it starts to get both frustrating and absurd when getting caught stalking an enemy boat while commandeering an 80-foot brigantine on open waters.

Despite already having an arguably perfect story, the remake does a courtesy of adding new quests for players to complete. Some cutscenes within the game offer a few more tidbits from Edward as well as other fan favorite characters like Anne Bonny, while others such as Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet are given new full-blown missions.

As unnecessary as these additions might sound, the new storylines work to strengthen more intricate relationships between Edward and his crew all while addressing some of the fates of characters that players of the original game might have otherwise missed. The inclusion of officer missions not only rewards players with naval combat abilities and allies, but provides further insight into the brutal conditions of the Caribbean during the 18th century.



Naval combat seems more or less the same within the remake, albeit with a few additions such as the perfect block and double shot,. Unlike the original game in which the Jackdaw, Edward’s ship, can thrive for about a few hours without any upgrades, players are quick to learn that constantly improving their vessel is the only way to go. Ship combat has been turned up to eleven in which well-placed shots to enemy ships in places such as the body rather than the sails makes all the difference in staying afloat.

The game’s weather constantly shifts from sunny and tropical to stormy and horrendous. Although these constant fluctuations may seem immersive and cinematic for some, it can also be reasonably seen as somewhat annoying for others as players are forced to persevere through tempests at half-speed. The storms also prevent the crew from singing hearty shanties to their heart’s content, making it all the more constraining.

It’s almost completely evident that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was made out of pure love and respect for the original game, expanding on something that barely needs to be reworked. Although Ubisoft could’ve simply slapped on new visuals and called it a day, noteworthy additions to the story and mechanics make the game all worth revisiting.

Verdict: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced plunders one of the franchise’s most beloved games, transforming it in a way that’s refreshing, fun and modernized. The game is sure to make players cry “argh” in a completely non-agonizing, pirate way.