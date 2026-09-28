Aries (March 21–April 19): Helicornia

You bring the fun into the room just like the helicornia flower! But don’t forget to put work before play.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Gladiolus

You worked hard all summer or are stressed thinking about classes and school life. Don’t give up! Let your perseverance shine like a gladiolus flower.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Forget-Me-Not (Myosotis)

You are still stuck in the past of good or bad memories like a forget-me-not flower. Keep your memories as a reminder to move on and learn to make new memories.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Yellow Lily

You are grateful, optimistic and creative and will build good relationships. This week you are as happy as a yellow lily for the good things in your life.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Gardenia

You are as elegant as the gardenia flower, hard working and leader energy. Everyone will seek your advice, but remember to respect private conversations as you tend to also love drama.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Orchids

You are luxurious as you are kind. Your soul is like an orchid flower, but don’t let your love and ambition for money keep you from giving back.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Purple Hydrangea

Loyalty, abundant and having a deep understanding of others is what makes you as beautiful as a purple hydrangea flower. Your week will be a will of nurturing and happy experiences just like this flower.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Cherry Blossom

You represent new beginnings and strength. Let this week be your new cycle to improve and continue your love for personal growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Lotus

You are not in your balanced cycle of life right now, but let your energy be turned into hope and balance like a lotus flower. Don’t let your anxious thoughts distract from who you want to become.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): Yellow Poppy

Maybe you’re bored of the same routines. Give yourself a little change of scenery and keep moving forward! Your success will come with discipline, just like a yellow poppy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Chrysanthemum

Heartbreak or a mission to find peace is what makes you a chrysanthemum flower. Let your heart heal and remember there is truth and love that comes from tragedy.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): Alstroemeria

The friends you make are everlasting friendships! Support and lasting bonds are blooming into your life like the alstroemeria flower.