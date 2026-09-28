Even though it’s only week one, you may find yourself already stacked with homework, twenty pages of readings and a midterm that’s in just two weeks. Alas, such is the sad life of a college student, but locking in may be easier than you think with this high-quality tier list of the best and worst spots to study on campus.

Third floor of the Student Success Center (SSC): 7.5/10

Make sure to get this right: third floor only! The first and second floors are often not just full of people hustling and bustling, adding a lot of unwanted noise to the place. But since the third floor is, to most people, too tiring to climb up to, there’s less people and is much quieter. The desks and couches are also clean, and you even get a nice view of the campus outside.

Bytes: 9/10

A great place to study, with an abundance of tables and seats and comfy sofas. Grab a crème brûlée or a hot sandwich from the cafe for your study session, and you even get the option to work indoors with nice air conditioning or outside with the warm fall breeze.

Olmsted Hall’s basement: 1/10

Not only is the basement dimly lit and just straight up creepy half the time, but the stark absence of desks and chairs make it pretty much impossible to cram in some study time. A single point is allotted only because the basement seems like a good place to shoot a horror film.

Tables outside the bookstore: 6/10

This is an okay place to lock in, as you get to feel the outside air for once and people watch when you want to take a break. Some downsides of this spot is that there’s an awful lot of bird poop on the ground, and the tables and chairs make a lot of noise when you have to move them. If you’re a self-conscious germaphobe, this location may not be for you.

The Barn: 8/10

Surrounded by good food and a warm atmosphere can be perfect while studying. Laughters and the occasional live band music may act as background noise for some, helping students focus, but if you get distracted easily, maybe find another spot.

The Bell Tower: 4/10

A fun, lively place with skateboard users constantly practicing new tricks and moves and the smell of crisp, clean grass all around, yet there are only a few stone benches and steps that one can utilize to study. The vibe is nice, but unfortunately inconvenient.