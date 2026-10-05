Your friends ask you to hang out. You … Go apple picking with them and later make piles of leaves to jump into! Would rather stay inside with a nice book and hot drink. Invite them in to bake some fresh cinnamon rolls with you.

It’s your turn to pick a movie. You’re choosing …

“Shrek 2.” You’ve been in way too many debates on whether the first or second movie was better. “Parasite.” It’s the best comedy thriller out there that really makes you rethink how our society is structured. “Princess Bride.” Who isn’t a sucker for happy endings?

When looking for a cafe, you …

Look through all of your saved videos on Instagram to see which viral cafe to visit next. Just go to the nearest one in the area. Walk around until you find a cafe with a small line: not too long of a wait, and customers guarantee a good place!

If you got “A” the most, your fall-themed coffee drink is pumpkin spice latte. This iconic drink literally screams autumn, as characterized by its traditional pumpkin tastes and hints of ginger and nutmeg. You love to have fun and are not afraid to whip out those classic fall traditions that you did when you were young. While your interests are not exactly niche, you still know how to have a good time and are always on the hunt for anything that may remotely intrigue you.

If you got “B” the most, your fall-themed coffee drink is pumpkin cream cold crew. Bitter black coffee with just a dash of sweetness from the pumpkin cream is your vibe. Individualism suits you best with your solo hobbies, and you often find yourself in deep thought. Social outings aren’t your favorite, but you’ll still go as long as Senorita Awesome isn’t present.

If you got “C” the most, your fall-themed coffee drink is maple cinnamon chai latte. With the perfect combination of bitter and sweet, this cozy, homey latte makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. You enjoy comfortable hangouts with the people you love, as long as they’re around. You’re not too picky when it comes to planning and will always be that one person who says, “I’m fine with anything.”