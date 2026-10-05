Prep time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup of fresh orange juice 
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 1/2 of a yellow onion
  • 2 pieces of minced garlic
  • 1/8 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 bell pepper
  • 1 zucchini
  • A whole head of cauliflower 
  • 1 medium sized carrot
  • 1 cup of brown rice
  • 2 cups of water for the rice

 

Instructions:

First, place the chicken in a medium sized bowl and add the spices until the chicken is nicely seasoned. Add oil to a large skillet on medium heat and once it’s hot, add the onion and garlic and stir until they caramelize. Add the chicken and orange juice over the chicken. Add ¼ cup of water once the juice gets absorbed so it doesn’t get dry. Cook until the chicken is a golden brown color.

Next, cut your cauliflower, zucchini and carrot into small pieces. Add 1/4 cup water into a separate skillet and add the veggies. Cook for 10 minutes or until they are soft.

Lastly, wash the rice thoroughly and add it to a saucepan with boiling water. Put a lid half way on top of the pot and cook for about 15 minutes or until the rice is soft.

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