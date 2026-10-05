Prep time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 3 chicken breasts
- 1/4 cup of fresh orange juice
- 1/4 cup of water
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 1/2 of a yellow onion
- 2 pieces of minced garlic
- 1/8 teaspoon of paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 bell pepper
- 1 zucchini
- A whole head of cauliflower
- 1 medium sized carrot
- 1 cup of brown rice
- 2 cups of water for the rice
Instructions:
First, place the chicken in a medium sized bowl and add the spices until the chicken is nicely seasoned. Add oil to a large skillet on medium heat and once it’s hot, add the onion and garlic and stir until they caramelize. Add the chicken and orange juice over the chicken. Add ¼ cup of water once the juice gets absorbed so it doesn’t get dry. Cook until the chicken is a golden brown color.
Next, cut your cauliflower, zucchini and carrot into small pieces. Add 1/4 cup water into a separate skillet and add the veggies. Cook for 10 minutes or until they are soft.
Lastly, wash the rice thoroughly and add it to a saucepan with boiling water. Put a lid half way on top of the pot and cook for about 15 minutes or until the rice is soft.