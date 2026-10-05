Tinashe’s newest album “Popstar” is a testament to her talent, solidifying her status as an amazing songwriter and producer. Although she had an early start in the industry, being signed to a label when she was only a teenager, Tinashe has constantly been an underdog in her respective career. This album is a new era not only for her, but for pop music in

general.

The entire album is a continuous story of the feelings of stardom and finding one’s way in the vast music industry. Tinashe’s “Popstar” exudes confidence in her musical talent while simultaneously admitting how difficult it has been to carry the weight of being an independent artist



With the beginning track “Sunglasses,” Tinashe’s electronic experimentalism is put on full display. Arca, a popular electronic artist, helped produce the track alongside Machinedrum to achieve the album’s specific sound. The production features sporadic beats and her own low and hazy singing voice. Each track flows into the next to continue the storytelling she intended.

There are some tracks in which her vulnerability and emotions are the main focus. In the track “Empty Stadium,” Tinashe’s storytelling continues with a reoccurring dream of being a failed popstar and the uneasy feeling that accompanies it. With lyrics such as “I realize I’m alone, I’ve been singing so long and nobody hears it… waiting for applause that’ll never exist,” her true emotions about not being overlooked as an artist are on full display. Another track that deals with her vulnerability is “Heavy Weight” that explores personal themes such as being the oldest child of her family and the difficulties that come with it. With lyrics such as “I know everyone relies on me to keep it all together / And I’m killing myself tryna make it better,” Tinashe’s struggles are described as a constant weight on her mind, but still she perseveres.

Although both vulnerable tracks deal with personal themes, the two songs are different sonically. “Empty Stadium” has Tinashe’s vocals accompanied by violins and synths to create a dreamlike atmosphere to accompany the storytelling of a nightmare-ish dream that constantly haunts her. On the other hand, “Heavy Weight” is an acoustic song that is stripped of heavy production and emphasizes the real emotions she feels as someone who is essentially alone in the music industry.

Tinashe’s confidence in herself and her music is explored on tracks such as “Popstar” with lyrics such as “With the lipstick on my dress / Still feelin’ like my best.” In an interview with Zane Lowe, she reveals that she no longer cares to conform to ideas of going mainstream, and instead makes and produces music that allows her to be authentically herself. With fast beats, low and high versions of her voice and complete creative control, “Popstar” is a display of Tinashe’s ability to create music that not only pleases herself, but also her carefully curated audience.

Contrary to the album name, Tinashe does not want to align her music to fit one specific genre whether it be pop, RNB or electronic music. As she stated in an interview with NPR “To me, pop star is an energy. It’s a persona, if you will. It’s kind of like a space that you can step into. It lives outside of genre.” Tinashe has been an artist who is constantly pushing the boundaries of her music. Her eighth studio album “Popstar” is a blend of pop, RNB, electronic and club music demonstrating that she is not afraid to think outside the box.

In 2019 Tinashe left her contract with RCA records in order to take creative control of her music and has been able to cultivate her personal fanbase independently. Throughout her career she has collaborated with artists such as Charli XCX, Brintey Spears, A$AP Rocky and many other artists who praise her musical talent. She has continued to release music, film music videos and participate in conversations surrounding her music without feeling the pressure of a label whose goal is wanting to become a mainstream artist.

Many notable artists such as Pinkpantheress, Kim Petras and Arca have praised Tinashe online because of the unique artistry of her album. Pitchfork even rated the album a nine out of ten. “Popstar” is now considered one of the highest rated albums by Pitchfork in company with “The Miseducation of Lauren Hill” by Lauren Hill, “Magdelene” by FKA Twigs and “Homecoming: The Live Album” by Beyonce all being rated by Pitchfork in the nine range.

Verdict: “Popstar” by Tinashe is not only upbeat and fun, but it also is a look into the unique ideas Tinashe is sharing through her music.