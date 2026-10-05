Fall is fast approaching, and even though it still feels like trekking through an oven when walking from class to class, crisp cool air, cloudy days and crunchy leaves are in the near future. Here are some recommendations on how to transition from a summer wardrobe to a fall wardrobe by utilizing subtle accessories to feel the fall spirit:

Long-Sleeve Undershirts

T-shirts and tank tops are summer staples, but for the cooler weather an article of clothing to bring warmth is needed. Layering a long sleeve underneath a t-shirt instantly elevates an outfit. Different colors, patterns and textures can be utilized to make an outfit more visually interesting while still being able to be curated to match different styles.

Denim Jackets

Although denim is a fashion staple all year round, having a denim jacket over a t-shirt, tank top or tube top helps an outfit switch from summer to fall with ease. As the weather cools down, an article of clothing is needed to warm up one’s arms without it being too overwhelmingly hot. A denim jacket serves as a perfect accessory for any outfit that would’ve been worn in summer. They also pair well with any bottom, whether it be pants, shorts, or a skirt of any material. A jean jacket can subtly elevate an outfit and keep one warm in the cool autumn mornings.

Beanies

On the days where fall might feel more like early winter, beanies are the perfect accessory for an autumn outfit. Beanies particularly have a wide variety of styles, colors and materials which make them a perfect accessory to quickly throw on and always be different than before. On rainy or chilly days, a wool beanie can be utilized to keep one warm while still subtly elevating an outfit. On the other hand, with days when the sun is still peeking through the clouds, a crochet mesh beanie can instantly have an outfit look more interesting visually, while not being overwhelmingly warm.

Performative Headphones

Although they are a tool for listening to music, over-ear headphones can be utilized to keep one’s ears warm and outfit looking sharp. Headphones come in different colors and models which can be utilized to elevate a fall outfit. Since they are a more expensive technology purchase, choosing a color to match one’s wardrobe is essential for a cohesive fall outfit. They can be a conversation starter and a tool to keep one warm in the cool months.

Sheepskin Boots

Lastly, no other accessory makes an outfit feel like fall more than sheepskin boots. Swapping from sneakers and sandals to sheepskin boots completely alters the vibe of an outfit without much effort. They can be worn with jeans, shorts, skirts and dresses, giving a subtle nod to the change in fall weather.