*Contains Spoilers*

Originally released in 2019, “Avengers: Endgame” changed the trajectory of Marvel forever. With the death of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, Marvel fans left theaters in 2019 not knowing what direction the Avengers were headed into afterwards. Since its re-release, the film has reclaimed the title of the highest-grossing film ever.

“Avengers: Endgame Encore” re-released in theaters to debut four newly added scenes to prepare fans for the highly anticipated movie “Avengers: Doomsday”. Unfortunately for many fans who were waiting to watch the re-release, only moviegoers who watched it in IMAX or Infinity Vision had the ability to see all four newly added scenes. One of the scenes played immediately after the initial movie had finished and the three others were played after the credits had finished rolling.

The first new scene shown was a continuation of the original post credit scene showing Steve Rogers and Margaret Carter slow dancing. During the dance, they hear a knock at the door and Loki enters in a Time Variance Authority (TVA) jacket offering them both help.

The second scene took place in the TVA and showed how the multiverse begins to collapse due to a multitude of incursions. Mobius and Casey, two characters from the “Loki” series are shown panicking trying to figure out what had happened.

The third new scene shown is a short self-tape video of an imprisoned Bruce Banner after the events that occurred in “Spiderman: Brand New Day.” As Banner explains some recent scientific discoveries he has made on an experimental radiation treatment, he is taken by Doctor Doom.

The fourth and final newly added scene in “Avengers: Endgame Encore” is the clank sound of Tony Stark welding his original Iron Man mask which then cuts to Doctor Doom welding his mask in the same fashion.

Although many Marvel fans were excited for the re-release in theatres, the four added scenes didn’t constitute enough reason to pay to re-watch the three-hour long movie. The movie stays the same with no plot in the movie altered, only the new scenes added which the audience can tell was filmed recently due to Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, looking visibly older than he did in the original “Endgame”.

Even though the new scenes do serve as a bridge between “Endgame” and “Doomsday,” they still leave a vague idea as to what to expect in the new movie. Many fans speculate that “Doomsday” will be the end of many beloved characters, while others speculate the film is just Marvel continuing their bad streak of unsavory movies with a bad plot and underdeveloped characters.

“Doomsday” is Marvel’s second attempt at reuniting the main characters of the recent Marvel films to fight a common enemy once again. However, due to the fact that many characters who will be featured in “Doomsday” are not fully developed and fleshed out, the response of the audience will not compare to the emotions felt during “Endgame.”

Post “Endgame” films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Antman: Quantumania” left many Marvel fans with a feeling of confusion because they lack the “je ne sais quoi” that the original “Avengers” movie had.

Verdict: “Avengers: Endgame Encore” is only exciting for movie-goers that want to experience the movie in theatres again. To others, it is a blatant cash grab because the added scenes didn’t add anything to the original plot whatsoever.