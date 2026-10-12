Music is an integral part of Hispanic and Latino culture. Often played at celebrations, gatherings or casual meetings, music is embedded into the culture and expands across genres. In celebration of Hispanic and Latino heritage month, here are some songs by artists of different genres and origins of Latin America to expand your music taste.

“La Vida es un Carnaval” by Celia Cruz

Celia Cruz, also known as the queen of salsa, is a legendary Cuban artist that shaped generations with her work. “La Vida es un Carnaval” is a celebration of life that many should resonate with. Cruz emphasizes the importance of being a community, living life to the fullest and not stressing on the bad aspects of life.

“MADRE” by Young Miko (ft. Villano Antillano)

Puerto Rican artists Young Miko and Villano Antilano collaborated on this song to make a lively and electronic sound that will uplift any sad spirits. This track exudes confidence and uplifts anyone to feel beautiful on a night out. This track even to those who don’t speak spanish creates a want to dance and move around.

“Porque Llorar” by Los Beats

Salvadorean band Los Beats’s cover of The Beatles song “Don’t Let Me Down” is an easy to listen to song that anyone regardless of language can enjoy. With the usual blues rock sound of The Beatles translated and performed in a sad and melancholic tone by Los Beats, the listener is transported to an emotional space.

“Yo Perreo Sola” by Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is a well-known reggaeton artist that has fans all over the world. Particularly, his track “Yo Perreo Sola” is unique since it serves as commentary on the female experience in a Latin-American society filled with machismo and unsafe spaces. In the music video, Bad Bunny dresses in drag to further encapsulate the themes of female empowerment and confidence in an oppressive society that shames promiscuity.

“Si Me Voy” by Cuco (ft. The Marias)

Cuco and María Zardoya are both Latin American artists that are well known for their presence in the indie pop genre. Omar Banos (Cuco) is Mexican-American while María is a Puerto Rican-born artist. In “Si Me Voy,” they combine their ability to emulate sadness through their music to create a track that is about the loss of a romantic partner. Anyone who enjoys indie pop will enjoy this track.

“this room could be heaven.” by AKRIILA

AKRIILA is a Chilean-born artist that recently became popular in many parts of Latin America. Known for her alternative pop and trap music, “this room could be heaven.” could be an introduction to anyone looking to expand their Latin American artistry. With loud guitars and heavy electronic production, “this room could be heaven.” is just a slice of how cool AKRIILA’s discography is.