On Sept. 8, the Riverside Police Department (RPD) arrested 38 year old Williams Coronado-Morales for secretly recording his coworkers in the bathroom while working at the Riverwalk Post Acute facility — 4000 Harrison St. a local nursing home.

An investigation into the incident began on July 9 after an unidentified employee discovered a concealed phone inside the private employee restroom. Detectives from the RPD’s sexual assault and child abuse unit were assigned to the case. Officers were then able to seize the device and begin to collect digital evidence in the form of recordings captured by the phone as well as go through the center’s surveillance footage.

The investigation found that the device had been used to record other members of the staff while inside the employee bathrooms without their consent. Although it has not been disclosed how long the phone had been in the restroom, police were able to identify seven different victims and are continuing to determine if there are others.

Information regarding where Coronado-Morales is currently being held has not been publicly released, however the RPD stated that he has been booked and is now being charged with seven counts of invasion of privacy and is being held at a $5,000 bail. Police ask anyone with additional information on the case to call 951-353-7113 or email Jpayne@RiversideCA.gov.