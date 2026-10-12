On Oct. 8, the University of California, Riverside (UCR) Chancellor S. Jack Hu appeared as the keynote speaker at the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce’s (GRCC) monthly program, Good Morning Riverside (GMR) hosted at the Mission Inn. In his address, Hu discussed how the expansion of UCR Health and the university’s continued investment in research can benefit Riverside as a whole.

GMR is a monthly program held by GRCC to brief local businesses on economic news, share updates on community and policy issues and provide networking opportunities for business and city leaders across Riverside.

There were nine speakers prior to Chancellor Hu’s speech including UCR professor Amit K. Roy-Chowdhury, Riverside Arts Academy Artistic Director Adam Karelin-Andreson, Steering Committee Chair Raken Engles, Tesla Riverside Sales Supervisor Jesimein Jesus, The Raincross Gazette founder Justin Pardee, Phoenix Technology Chief Executive Officer Angel Sanchez Jr., Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation Executive Director Krystle Joseph, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar Operating Partner Dewayne Glass and Vice President of Advocacy and Programs Quirina Ramirez.

In his presentation Chowdhury discussed the Riverside Artificial Intelligence ReSearch Education Institute, a department at UCR which is currently exploring potential utilizations of artificial intelligence that can benefit UCR and local businesses stating, “This partnership can lead to working not only with our faculty and our students, but also having access to facilities that we have.”

When Chancellor Hu took the stage, he opened his address by discussing UCR’s recent developments.

He announced that UCR remains number one in the nation for social mobility, which he related to a “dynasty,” while admitting the largest freshmen class in its history. He emphasized UCR’s investment into studies with the potential to support the Riverside community, such as research into multiple sclerosis and more efficient agricultural water use. He noted that UCR’s capacity to continue these efforts has grown, stating, “Over the last five years, our annual research expenditures have grown from about $190 million to more than $250 million.”

Following this, Chancellor Hu expressed that UCR Health has the capacity to further support the local community by generating capital for the area and providing “[expansion] of both the health care workforce and access to care.” One effort Chancellor Hu discussed was the development of a specialty clinic in Canyon Spring that is estimated to open for UCR students in May 2030. The new facility would pave the way towards establishing UCR Health as a prominent healthcare service in the Inland Empire.

The Chancellor also noted that UCR is set to open the SoCal Oasis Park on University Avenue next spring, a research and innovation hub focused on clean technologies, agriculture and healthcare to connect UCR research with industry and community partners.

With this, Chancellor Hu asked the attending community members and businesses to partner with UCR researchers economically by hiring students to provide a direct workforce pathway, supporting entrepreneurship and innovation. He encouraged attendees to get culturally involved with UCR, stating,“Riverside is in our name, but we want you to see UC Riverside as your university.”