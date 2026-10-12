“In the Time of Butterflies” by Julia Alvarez

A historical fiction for the ages. “In the time of Butterflies” is inspired by a true story centering around the Dominican Republic, following three sisters as they join a revolution determined to end the dictatorship that plagues the country they love. Alvarez’s novel highlights family loyalty, love and devotion for a country so deep that they find pride in a future that could be.

“The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros

Cisneros said it best, “Writing is like sewing together what I call these ‘buttons,’ these bits and pieces.” The House on Mango Street strings together a series of smaller, more intimate moments to create a larger narrative. Cisneros’ expert use of language and vivid imagery encapsulate what it means to be a young Hispanic woman in America. Cisneros takes bits and pieces of life and turns them into a true celebration of culture, highlighting the good and the bad.

“Violeta” By Isabelle Allende

It’s difficult not to think of Isabelle Allende when bringing upHispanic authors who have broken generational barriers. Allende’s personal story of being exiled from her home country after a violent coup against her uncle is awe-inspiring enough. Her lived experience and true love for life seeps into the ink of her pen when she writes. The use of magical realism in her writing shows a passion for the small things in life.“Violeta” perfectly translates Allende’s passion into written word. Violeta is on her deathbed as she recounts a life of love and loss, filled with regret and heartbreak, but also peace as she tells her grandson in her final moments what made her the person she is.

“They Both Die at the End” By Adam Silvera

A LGBTQ+ love story that stole the hearts of readers. Silvera’s book is equally both heartbreaking and fulfilling. “They Both Die at the End” is a dystopian book that manages to stand out in the genre. In a world where your death is determined by an outside organization and you’re only given a twenty-four hour notice, two teenage boys find love and comfort in each other, as they face their seemingly last moments together.

“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo

Poet X uses unique format and language to tell the story of a teenage girl who grapples with her strict upbringing. Written in a free-verse, poetry style, Poet X is unique — every line , word, punctuation matters. Acevedo portrays the feeling of not fully belonging and being unsure in your identity masterfully. Poet X captures the young Hispanic experience in its most Authentic form.

“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Mexican Gothic uses the richness of hispanic culture and utilizes it to create a unique mystery. When Noemi’s cousin tells her that she suspects her husband is trying to poison her, Noemi is thrown into a mystery filled with family ties and dangerous turns. “Mexican Gothic” is eerie, with moments of magical realism that haunt both Noemi and the reader.

“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” Erika L. Sanchez

“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” deals with themes of grief, loss and cultural pressure. After Julia’s older sister tragically dies Julia is left grieving her, but also — resenting her. Julia struggles with her own grief as she is left to also deal with her entire family grief and the comparisons she makes between her and her late sister. Sanchez tells a story that many hispanic daughters can relate to as they grapple with the who they are and what their family wants them to be.