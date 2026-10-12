*Contains Spoilers*

Last year’s “Superman” marked the official launch of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reimagining of the DC Universe (DCU). Followed by “Supergirl,” the soft reboot has allowed audiences to refamiliarize themselves with iconic DC Comic characters while setting the groundwork for other projects down the timeline. As the latest addition to the DCU, season one of “Lanterns,” released on HBO, pivots from the more comedic tone of projects such as “Peacemaker,” to instead explore a darker, grounded mystery akin to HBO’s “True Detective.”

The season finale, titled “Dirt and Stars,” follows John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as he uncovers the truth behind Hal Jordan’s murder. Set in 2026, John navigates the fallout with a hologram of Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), preserved in his Green Lantern ring, referred to as “Halogram.” The pair leave the deserted planet, Antaan, with a lantern laced with fear created by Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen).

The episode continues the format in previous episodes of weaving the past (2016) and the present timeline (2026) to slowly reveal the mysterious circumstances and events surrounding Hal’s murder.

The episode opens in 2026 with a painfully awkward sequence unraveling at a local diner. Sheriff Kelly (Kerry MacDonald) offers a declaration of loyalty and forgiveness to Hal immediately after he’s released from prison after serving 10 years for the destruction of Rushville in 2016. Kerry confronts the restaurant goers for giving Hal disapproving looks by standing up and telling them all to let him live in peace, reminding them that he’s since served his time and deeply remorseful for everything that has happened to them.

Although the episode gets off to an awkward start, the momentum picks up as the story retraces Hal’s last few days alive as he is faced with violent threats and harassment hurled at him from the citizens of Rushville. The episode offers a look into how Hal is adjusting to a regular lifestyle by putting his past behind him while also being constantly reminded and haunted by it.

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly MacDonald deliver consistently strong performances in the finale. Chandler continues to bring depth to Hal’s character and capture the shift in attitude as his tough exterior softens as he becomes comfortable with Sheriff Kerry, and then again when he faces the reality that the woman he loves is in grave danger. Pierre continues to portray John’s inner turmoil and sadness surrounding Hal’s death while maintaining his stoic personality as he comes to terms with the great responsibilities he’s signing up for. Kelly MacDonald’s emotionally grounded performance offers a perspective that balances those of Hal and John’s intergalactic experiences.

Kyle Chandler’s depiction of Halogram and Hal are distinctly different, capturing the contrast between his more optimistic 2016 attitude that’s captured in Halogram, with the rougher and anxious man he became towards the end of his life. The difference in personalities allows John to get to know a side of Hal that he couldn’t before. Halogram treats John more kindly which shows that Hal had always cared about him but was hiding it behind a tough exterior to get through their tough circumstances. John starts to open up and break from the programming he was fed as he grew up which allowed him to finally be himself and live on his own terms. This depiction allows the audience to wonder what their dynamic would be like in 2026 if they never learned about the manhunter’s presence in Rushville back when they were first introduced to each other.

One of the strongest characteristics of this episode is the striking cinematography by Armando Salas. The scenes that take place on Antaan are dreamlike and utilise vivid lighting and harsh contrasts to emphasize the darkness of Antaan’s brutal history and morbid current condition. The scenes were filmed in a desert which helps to portray Antaan as a planet that looks and feels authentic and real.

The Verdict: Emotional storytelling, complex characters and cinematography is the driving force behind the awkward, heartbreaking and hopeful finale to season one of “Lanterns.”