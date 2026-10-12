Envision a week of elegance and glamour; transported from the mundanity of everyday life into the beautiful and temperate city of Milan, Italy. Set against a variety of back drops, models walk runways under the sun and indoors showcasing numerous silhouettes, styles and materials. As the years have gone on, increasingly unique mediums have been used on the runway.

Milan Fashion week dates back to 1958, when it was hosted in the private estates of fashion admirers of the time. From then to now, Milan Fashion Week has exploded as a hub of culture bringing out the creativity of local designers and presenting fashion super powers like Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Dolce & Gabbana. Today’s designers travel from all over the world to show their work on one of Milan Fashion Week’s venues, and models give it their all walking on a once in a lifetime runway.

Now, the clothes! This runway had many unique looks with a diverse array of forms. There were many bright spots of color like the pieces from the Moschino collection and J. Salinas’s crotchet work that highlighted the form along with bold colors that complimented the models’ complexions. There were displays of unique patternage by Roberto Cavalli with his signature tiger print, and much more. One standout trend was the relaxed silhouette of many pieces.

Roberto Cavalli gave the audience everything. With the signature animal print styling complimented by purple, red and yellow accents, Fausto Puglisi showed off designs that dominate the eyes’ attention forcing one to consume this mirage-like image of a predator enshrined in veils of mist.

Breaking down the stylistic choices, many of the garments are accompanied by a robe decorated in some type of print. This relaxes the models’ shape, but is contrasted by the very intense amalgamation of colors and animal print. It is like a storm in heels. Even off the runway, Olandria stepped out in a beautiful floor-length dress with fox patternage, while Cardi B sported the brand’s signature tiger print. Under the Cavalli name, Fausto Puglisi truly created bold art.

On another note, Moschino and J. Salinas stopped the show with their vivid colors and bold designs. Moschino captured eyes with a mixture of baggy,oversized blazers and coats accompanied by bloomers and trousers that exaggerated this oversized look. Additionally, with the use of bright vibrant colors, the exaggerated proportions of the designs seemed to be larger than life. All the way down the shoes, whether it be heels, loafers or wedges, each outfit seems to be intentionally loud. Not only was the Moschino runway visually appealing, it was artisanally diverse, with a range of ready-to-wear to couture.

Similar to Moschino, J. Salinas demonstrated an attention to detail as the color blocking in the garments highlights many of the models’ complexions. J. Salinas uses cotton and organza to craft sculptures of color and design around the models. By using crochet and intentional layering J. Salinas creates a story that is unique. This is done on purpose as the collection is meant to capture the essence of a Retablo: a small box containing figures or symbols, originating from the Andes mountains. The J. Salinas SS27 collection is a cohesive story that conveys the contemporary place of traditions in our lives.

Pivoting to a more floral setting, Luisa Beccaria truly brought a level of elegance to the Milan 2026 Fashion Week. With incredible variety in the patterns and color schemes, the work speaks for itself. Many of the models wear clothes that have a looser, more flowy appearance, and this is complimented by both the sheerness and prints of the fabric. The runway looks like an ensemble of ornate corsages with lace, flower patterns and sheer materials. Luisa Beccaria’s clothes transport the viewer to spring when the flowers bloom and the bees buzz.

Stepping away from the glamor of Milan Fashion Week, sustainability is part of the artistry in fashion. Fashion should be sustainable. It should be manufactured and distributed in a way that minimizes its impact on the environment. This looks like durable clothing that will last through the many seasons and phases of life, with clear washing instructions.

Some might call this “slow fashion,” since it requires an intentionality in picking production partners, but this is the best way to ensure that the things we create continue to sustain us in the future. As consumers it is important to appreciate fashion for what goes into it, just as much as what it is. It can be difficult to determine the true environmental impacts of specific brands, but it is important to at least attempt to understand where clothing comes from, and who it affects.