*Contains Spoilers*

Early previews for “The Odyssey” showcased a secret trailer that not only left a startling impression on audiences, but also confusion from its non-existence on the internet. A genius marketing tactic managed to garner immediate attention because of its jumpscare catching viewers off-guard. Eagerness only heightened after an official trailer released on July 21 through feelings of eeriness and unsettlingness it portrayed.

Rob Savage’s “Other Mommy” is based on Josh Malerman’s novel, “Incidents Around the House.” Young Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark) belongs to a family struggling with marital issues and befriends an entity who she calls “Other Mommy” from its uncanny resemblance to her own mom. Over time, happiness and comfort grow into desperation and torment as the entity threatens the family’s safety due to an unanswered question.

The cinematography anchors towards a single character. This simplistic plot tries to replicate the narrative perspective of Bela by exclusively showing audiences what she sees, what she feels and how she interprets it. It’s illustrated well as one can easily perceive her acknowledgement of the disconnection between her parents throughout the film.

The choice in perspective demonstrates an intriguing view of a struggling family through a child’s eyes. Similar emotions and turmoil are experienced by both the character and viewers alike as it tackles themes of secrecy, manipulation and safety. Fear is felt through Bela’s suspicion towards her mom Ursula (Jessica Chastain) and Frank’s (Arian Moayed) affair. This vulnerability allows Other Mommy to trick her into believing Frank’s departure will benefit the family, giving it permission to unknowingly kill him.

However, the film suffered immensely from its fast pacing and weak narrative. The thrilling hook of exposing the entity was an excellent attention-grabber, but it starts to fall short because it feels as if scenes are missing.

Many plot points are abrupt with little to no development in reaching the climax of the film. Despite established knowledge of a failing marriage, there are sparse hints to shock audiences when Ursula confesses to Bela that she is the daughter of a previous marriage, making Russell (Jay Duplass) not her real father. Confusion and confliction may arise in viewers from this unexpected, yet lackluster needle-drop confession.

Marketing for the film also contributes to the immense hype surrounding its potential. High expectations were established when social media exploded from a comment mentioned by director Rob Savage of an approximation of 50 jumpscares in the 93-minute film . With the resurgence of cinema, especially horror thanks to blockbusters like “Obsession” and “Backrooms,” alongside perfect alignment to the horror season, a desired adrenaline rush was definitely anticipated by movie-goers.Unfortunately, the film was not able to meet expectations set by audiences upon first viewing due to feelings of incompleteness and confusion.

Verdict: “Other Mommy” doesn’t meet audience expectations, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad film. Despite a weak narrative and promised adrenaline rush, moments of creativity and visual storytelling shines through the film’s imperfections.